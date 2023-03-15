Save on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 battery life
The new Samsung mid-rangers, the Galaxy A54 5G and A34 5G, have now been announced. Despite not being the best in their price range, last year's A series came with really good battery life, so the question is did Samsung improve on that front in 2023 or not?

Well, we can't tell you for sure until we put these phones through our own battery tests and benchmarks (stay tuned for the upcoming reviews), but what we can do right now is look at the raw specs and speculate.

Do the Galaxy A54 and A34 have better battery life?


The Galaxy A53 and A33 came with a battery life that could go up to a day and a half or even two depending on your usage of the phones. Samsung claims that the new Galaxy A54 and A34 can now last more than two days according to their tests, so there is some chance that the battery would last longer.

Take a look at these battery life results we got from the previous Samsung mid-range duo:

Browsing test 120Hz (hours) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 15h 45 min
Browsing test 90Hz (hours) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 15h 26 min
Video Streaming (hours) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 7h 45 min
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 8h 18 min
3D Gaming (hours) Higher is better
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G 5h 28 min
Samsung Galaxy A33 5G 7h
View all

How much battery do the Galaxy A54 and A34 have?


Both phones have a battery capacity of 5,000mAh, which is the same as last year's models. If any changes in the phones' battery life appears, then they would more likely be because of software optimization or power efficiency of the chipsets.

Do the Galaxy A54 and A34 have wireless charging?


Neither the Galaxy A34 nor the A54 come with wireless charging, let alone reverse wireless charging.

How fast do the Galaxy A54 and A34 charge?


Again, just like the models from 2022, the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 both have a maximum charging speed of 25W. This obviously not on par with some of the competitors like Xiaomi, but it is still an okay amount of charging speed to get you a good boost when needed. No charger in the box though, which is a big disappointment here.

