Samsung Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 cameras: here is everything new about them

Samsung Camera
This is everything new with the Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G cameras
One of the most difficult aspects to get right when making a mid-range phone is its camera system, as it usually is the first place where smartphone manufacturers tend to cut some corners to achieve that more appealing price tag.

Throughout the last couple of years Samsung has managed to deliver a good camera experience when it came to its mid-rangers, and the new Galaxy A54 5G and Galaxy A34 5G seem to come with some slight improvements in that regard.

Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 camera upgrades


Both phones come with, as Samsung claims, much improved optical image stabilization (OIS) and video image stabilization (VDIS) that should improve the clarity of the image while shooting videos. 

Users also now have better control over their images thanks to enhanced creative editing tools, allowing to remove unwanted shadows and reflections for the first time in Galaxy A series.

Of course, both phones will be making use of Samsung's self-proclaimed "nightography" capabilities powered by AI. In other words, taking photos during the night should result in above-average quality, but we will have to test that out for ourselves before giving you any conclusions.

Galaxy A54 5G



Let's start with the better equipped out of Samsung's new mid-ranger duo, the Galaxy A54. It comes with a new 50MP main camera sensor, which is a step down in terms of megapixels. That doesn't necessarily mean worse photos, however, so don't jump to conclusions just yet. We will be making a review on the A54 where we will be testing out its cameras, so you will get the chance to see how it does on that front.

The rest of the cameras on the back are the same as last year's models, which is to say a 12MP ultra-wide and a 5MP macro snappers. Same goes for the front-facing shooter too.

Galaxy A34 5G



The Galaxy A34, unlike its pricier sibling, comes with absolutely no new hardware added to its camera system. Suffice to say, it is safe to expect the same level of camera quality (maybe slightly better thanks to the improved image stabilization) as the one found on its predecessor.

How many cameras do the Samsung Galaxy A54 and A34 have?


Both the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy A34 come with a set of three cameras on the back: a main wide camera, an ultra-wide, and a macro shooter. They also have a front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

How many megapixels do the Galaxy A54 and A34 camera have?


CameraSamsung Galaxy A54Samsung Galaxy A34
Main camera50MP48MP
Ultra-wide camera12MP8MP
Macro camera5MP5MP
Front-facing camera32MP13MP

