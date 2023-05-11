Amazon UK has the big-battery Xiaomi Redmi 12C budget champ on sale at a killer price





Of course, that's not necessarily bad news for fans of the Chinese brand, which is essentially forced to improve its competitiveness with lower prices and better specifications for new devices like the recently discounted Redmi Note 12 and freshly marked-down Redmi 12C.

Xiaomi Redmi 12C 4G LTE, Unlocked, 32GB Storage, 3GB RAM, Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Software, MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera, 5,000mAh Battery, 10W Charger in the Box, Graphite Gray Color £24 off (19%) Buy at Amazon





These are UK-only deals we're talking about here, mind you, and just like the slightly higher-end Redmi Note 12, the ultra-low-cost Xiaomi Redmi 12C is a very new addition to the British market.





"Normally" available for £129, this 6.71-inch model with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood is already reduced by a cool 24 quid by Amazon UK in a single Graphite Gray color with no strings attached.





That equates to a solid 19 percent discount for an unlocked Android 12 handset with a modest 3GB RAM count and 32 gigs of internal storage space but also an impressive 5,000mAh battery on deck.





Thanks to that presumably frugal aforementioned SoC and a large but undoubtedly energy-efficient "Dot Drop" display with a resolution of 1650 x 720 pixels, you can definitely expect big things from the Redmi 12C in terms of real-world endurance between (10W) charges.





For its part, Xiaomi is touting an "entire day" of battery life as quite possibly the number one selling point here (especially at this reduced price), but if you ask us, that seems pretty conversative, and if you're careful, you could probably squeeze closer to two days of endurance out of the 12C's 5,000mAh cell.





the absolute Now, we're not saying this isabsolute best budget phone available today in the UK, but it's up there with the category's greats as far as value for money is concerned, especially if you also take the main 50MP rear camera, up to 1TB of expandable storage, headphone jack, and in-box 10W charger into consideration.