Amazon UK has the brand spanking new Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 on sale at a cool discount already

Originally unveiled all the way back in October 2022, the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 only made its official British debut a little over a month ago, instantly becoming one of the best budget smartphones available in the region.

That's true at a regular starting price of £219, and it's obviously even more true when you can spend 35 quid less than that and still get a brand-new unlocked unit designed with the UK market in mind and covered by a two-year warranty.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12

4G LTE, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 4GB RAM, 120Hz AMOLED Display, Snapdragon 685 Processor, 5,000mAh Battery with 33W Fast Charging Support, 33W Charger in the Box, Onyx Gray Color, UK Version, Two-Year Warranty
£34 off (16%)
Buy at Amazon

The unprecedented 16 percent discount is currently available on Amazon UK for a gray color option only, with the "ice blue" and "mint green" flavors each fetching around four quid more and thus looking like excellent bargains themselves.

Given that crazy low price, you probably won't be surprised to hear that this is a non-5G-enabled version of the Redmi Note 12 mid-ranger you're dealing with here capable of accommodating a hefty 128 gigs of data internally.

Powered by a respectable Snapdragon 685 processor, the discounted phone also comes with a microSD card slot allowing you to easily expand that local storage even further, as well as an always handy 3.5mm headphone jack and three decent rear-facing cameras. Well, more like one really good primary 50MP shooter, one solid 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a largely useless 2MP macro sensor, but you get the idea.

What's truly impressive about the ultra-affordable Redmi Note 12 is its AMOLED display, which is not only phenomenally sharp and bright but also equipped with silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate technology. And then you have a 5,000mAh battery that's not just big but also packed with blazing fast 33W charging capabilities. And yes, the phone does include an actual 33W charger in its retail box as standard. 

Overall, this is a pretty much flawless value proposition, and on top of everything, the large and big-battery-packing Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 somehow manages to be relatively lightweight and remarkably thin as well, at 183 grams and 7.85mm respectively.

