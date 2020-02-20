iOS Android Apps Deals Amazon

Find out here if you're eligible for a free 2-month Amazon Kindle Unlimited subscription

Feb 20, 2020
E-book readers may not be as popular nowadays as they once were, but fortunately, you don't need to actually own a Kindle to get access to more than one million books with Amazon's Kindle Unlimited service.

Dubbed the "Spotify for books", this usually costs $9.99 a month, but if you hurry (and you also happen to meet a few essential requirements), you can bring that subscription fee down to... $0 for a grand total of two months. There are no catches or strings attached to this killer deal, although the freebie is only available in the US, excluding all existing Kindle Unlimited members, trialists included.

In other words, you need to be a new subscriber to take advantage of the promotion, and you only have until March 1 at 11:59 pm PST to redeem your two free months of unlimited digital reading using an Amazon.com account. Unfortunately, there's a chance you might not be able to claim the special offer even if you meet all the conditions, and the only way to make sure you do qualify for it is to visit this link here.

Keep in mind that Kindle Unlimited works on iOS and Android phones and tablets in addition to Amazon's own hardware, offering unlimited access to audiobooks and a "rotating selection" of popular magazines alongside "regular" written e-books. One important thing you need to note about the current extended free trial is that you're required to sign up with a credit card that will automatically be charged the full $9.99 a month once the promotional period expires.

The good news is you can cancel your subscription whenever you want and still enjoy your two free months of unlimited access to over a million books, including thousands of audio titles with Audible narration. Yes, you can even cancel immediately after joining the service to begin with.

