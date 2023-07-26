Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Last chance to reserve the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 with a discount!
Hurry up and make your reservation to get some exclusive offers now.

Amazon's kid-friendly Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have never been this cheap (for all)

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's kid-friendly Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have never been this cheap (for all)
Although the prices of Amazon's hugely popular e-book readers and Android-based tablets are rarely a problem for even their most frugal prospective buyers, parents know very well that every buck counts, especially when talking about back-to-school shopping. 

Because your summer and early fall spending can easily add up to headache-inducing numbers, Amazon is here to help you better manage your budget by deeply discounting both the Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

Kindle Kids

2022 Release, E-Book Reader for Children, 6-Inch Glare-Free Display with 300 PPI Resolution, 16GB Storage, Up to 6 Weeks of Battery Life, 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, Black Color, Space Whale, Ocean Explorer, or Unicorn Valley Cover Included
$40 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon

Kindle Paperwhite Kids

2021 Release, E-Book Reader for Children, 6.8-Inch Glare-Free Display with 300 PPI Resolution, 16GB Storage, Up to 10 Weeks of Battery Life, Flush-Front Design, Adjustable Warm Light, IPX8 Water Resistance, 2-Year Worry-Free Guarantee, 1-Year Amazon Kids+ Subscription, Black Color, Emerald Forest or Robot Dreams Cover Included
$55 off (32%)
Buy at Amazon

As the names suggest, these are special children-oriented editions of the e-commerce giant's latest e-book readers, offering largely the same features and specifications as their "standard" siblings while better serving the needs and requirements of kids of basically all ages with robust and colorful protective covers included, as well as an extended "worry-free" guarantee.

That's right, Amazon will replace your 2022-released Kindle Kids or 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids if it breaks at no charge and with no questions asked for up to two whole years after your purchase at a $40 or $55 discount.

You can currently slash that 55 bucks off the $169.99 list price of a 16GB Kindle Paperwhite Kids with either an "Emerald Forest" or "Robot Dreams" cover, while the non-Paperwhite Kindle Kids is marked down by the aforementioned $40 from a $119.99 MSRP in a 16 gig storage configuration of its own and three eye-catching flavors (Unicorn Valley, Space Whale, and Ocean Explorer).

To our knowledge, these are the deepest price cuts ever offered by Amazon on these particular products outside of the recent Prime Day 2023 sale, which means that you're looking at an absolutely unique opportunity to save big without a Prime membership.

The older Kindle Paperwhite Kids is naturally overall better than the newer Kindle Kids, sporting among others a sleek "flush-front" design, IPX8 water resistance, and adjustable warm light technology. On top of everything, the Kindle Kids is also considerably smaller, with a 6-inch display in tow (versus 6.8 inches), although the two models do share the same 300 ppi screen resolution.

Their basic capabilities are of course pretty much identical as well, aiming to establish healthy reading habits from young ages and keeping the lights on for weeks on end. Oh, and they also both include a complimentary 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription further adding value to two already amazing deals with no strings attached and no special requirements.

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile employees are getting yelled at by customers taken aback by new fee
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile will now give you the Motorola Edge (2022) for free even if you trade in a broken phone
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile's decision to crack down on an employee benefit could mean it sees bad times ahead
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
T-Mobile is making things worse for people struggling financially
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5: The new best folding phone on the market - if Honor Magic V2 didn’t exist
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Galaxy Z Fold 5 leak shows us colorful cases and S Pens
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
Here’s how to make your Samsung Galaxy screen mirror to Chromecast devices
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
iPhone 14 Pro camera stars in NewJeans' latest music video
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
One big change and one small fitness upgrade tipped for Google's upcoming Pixel Watch 2
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
These Microsoft Surface Pro tablets are heavily discounted at Amazon; pick yours and save big
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
TikTok launches text posts in an attempt to take on Twitter
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
Class action suit against Apple filed on behalf of 1,500 app developers seeks $1 billion
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless