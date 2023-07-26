Amazon's kid-friendly Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite have never been this cheap (for all)





Because your summer and early fall spending can easily add up to headache-inducing numbers, Amazon is here to help you better manage your budget by deeply discounting both the Kindle Kids and Kindle Paperwhite Kids.

As the names suggest, these are special children-oriented editions of the e-commerce giant's latest e-book readers, offering largely the same features and specifications as their "standard" siblings while better serving the needs and requirements of kids of basically all ages with robust and colorful protective covers included, as well as an extended "worry-free" guarantee.





That's right, Amazon will replace your 2022-released Kindle Kids or 2021 Kindle Paperwhite Kids if it breaks at no charge and with no questions asked for up to two whole years after your purchase at a $40 or $55 discount.





You can currently slash that 55 bucks off the $169.99 list price of a 16GB Kindle Paperwhite Kids with either an "Emerald Forest" or "Robot Dreams" cover, while the non-Paperwhite Kindle Kids is marked down by the aforementioned $40 from a $119.99 MSRP in a 16 gig storage configuration of its own and three eye-catching flavors (Unicorn Valley, Space Whale, and Ocean Explorer).





To our knowledge, these are the deepest price cuts ever offered by Amazon on these particular products outside of the recent Prime Day 2023 sale , which means that you're looking at an absolutely unique opportunity to save big without a Prime membership.





The older Kindle Paperwhite Kids is naturally overall better than the newer Kindle Kids, sporting among others a sleek "flush-front" design, IPX8 water resistance, and adjustable warm light technology. On top of everything, the Kindle Kids is also considerably smaller, with a 6-inch display in tow (versus 6.8 inches), although the two models do share the same 300 ppi screen resolution.





Their basic capabilities are of course pretty much identical as well, aiming to establish healthy reading habits from young ages and keeping the lights on for weeks on end. Oh, and they also both include a complimentary 1-year Amazon Kids+ subscription further adding value to two already amazing deals with no strings attached and no special requirements.

Although the prices of Amazon's hugely popular e-book readers and Android-based tablets are rarely a problem for even their most frugal prospective buyers, parents know very well that every buck counts, especially when talking about back-to-school shopping.