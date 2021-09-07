Amazon's affordable Kindle and Kindle Kids e-readers are a lot cheaper than usual

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Not if said gadget happens to be the most affordable new member of Amazon's Kindle family, which is currently cheaper than it's been in a fairly long time. Obviously, this relatively rudimentary but also incredibly useful device is not typically particularly expensive, starting at $89.99 with lockscreen ads included.



Said ad-supported version of the entry-level Kindle e-book reader is available at 30 bucks less than usual at the time of this writing, and on top of everything, Amazon will give you a 3-month Kindle Unlimited subscription at no extra charge.





That nice little freebie is good without ads as well in your choice of black and white colors at the same $30 discount equating to a solid (and rare) 27 percent shaved off the $109.99 list price.



While the slightly more advanced Kindle Paperwhite is unfortunately no longer While the slightly more advanced Kindle Paperwhite is unfortunately no longer marked down by a massive $59 and $72 in 8 and 32GB storage configurations respectively, settling instead for humbler price cuts capping off at 50 bucks, the Kindle Kids edition is on sale at a very rare $40 discount of its own.



Seeing as how the Kindle Kids is basically a "regular" 10th generation Kindle with a "kid-friendly" cover slapped on, as well as a two-year "worry-free" guarantee and a complimentary one-year FreeTime Unlimited subscription included, it's not especially surprising to be able to get both products at unusually low prices at the same time.



The Kindle Kids is available with a wide array of playful and colorful covers, including blue, pink, "Rainbow Birds", and "Space Station" options, sharing a 6-inch 167 ppi glare-free touchscreen, built-in front light, stellar battery life, and 8 gigs of internal storage space (enough to hold thousands and thousands of e-books) with the non-kid-friendly Kindle edition last upgraded back in 2019.



That's a pretty long time ago, by the way, which makes us wonder if perhaps Amazon is signaling the impending arrival of a sequel with these amazing new deals. Naturally, that may or may not end up happening this fall, and if you're a bargain hunter in need of a solid e-reader today , it's probably not a good idea to take the risk.

