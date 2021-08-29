Notification Center

Amazon

Amazon's hugely popular Kindle Paperwhite is massively discounted for a limited time

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Given that Amazon pretty much holds a monopoly on the global e-book reader market, you might expect the e-commerce giant to go easy on the Kindle family deals, at least outside of promotional periods like Prime Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday.

But believe it or not, the company's latest Kindle Paperwhite edition is on sale at its lowest ever price right now despite all those "holidays" being either long behind us or several months down the road still.

As you can imagine, you don't have a lot of time to claim your unprecedented $59 discount on the entry-level 8GB storage variant with lockscreen ads, for instance, as Amazon's irresistible new special offers are only set to run through the end of the day.

Since the fourth-gen Kindle Paperwhite is normally available for $129.99 and up, the aforementioned markdown equates to a whopping 45 percent shaved off the waterproof e-reader's list price. 

The same device is deeply discounted in all of its other versions as well, with said price cuts ranging from $59 to $72 depending on whether or not you can accept "sponsored screensavers" and if you want to go all the way up to 32 gigs of local digital hoarding room, which... you probably don't need in all honesty.

What you may need to protect your undoubtedly wise investment is a handy Amazon leather cover that you can bundle with the Kindle Paperwhite and a power adapter at a very special price today as well. 

Alternatively, you can opt for a Kindle Paperwhite bundle including a swanky Hunger Games-themed cover and a power adapter at the same all-time high $79 discount. If you live outside of the US, Amazon will even hook you up with an "international" model at a greatly reduced price with or without "free" 4G LTE connectivity.

In case you're wondering, no, you don't have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of these limited 24-hour-only promotions. And no, this year's Prime Day deals haven't been quite so awesome. Finally, no, the "regular" Kindle and the high-end Kindle Oasis are not marked down at the time of this writing.

That actually makes the Kindle Paperwhite cheaper than its non-Paperwhite sibling despite the former model sporting a considerably higher-res screen, a stronger front light, and a sleeker design with IPX8 water resistance.

