Amazon is giving you the second-best deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra so far!
The 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently on sale on Amazon with one of the best deals the Samsung high-end flagship has seen yet for 2022. This one-time offer brings the Phantom Black version of the S22 Ultra by a whopping $277, which is almost as good of a discount as the one we saw during Amazon Prime Day 2022 when it was $300 less than its original price!
The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s latest and greatest from its flagship phone lineup. The biggest difference it has over the previous model from 2021 — the Galaxy S21 Ultra — is the included S Pen that used to live exclusively in the Samsung Galaxy Note series (now discontinued).
Specs-wise, the S22 Ultra comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or, in the case of today’s Amazon deal, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra in a nutshell
Being a Samsung phone and a very high-end one at that, the screen is simply superb — 6.8 inches, 3088 x 1440 pixels, 120Hz Refresh rate, and amazing colors. You also get a large 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at a maximum of 45W.
Galaxy S22 and S22+ are also on sale!
If you don’t need the extra power and capabilities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you might be happy to know that Amazon also has great deals on the 128GB Phantom Black variants of the Galaxy S22 and the S22+. With these offers, the Galaxy S22 will cost you $100 less, while the Galaxy S22+ gets its price cut by $200!
Whichever model of the Galaxy S22 series you choose, you are getting a bargain for these awesome Amazon deals. And while you are at it, why not also throw in some of the best cases for the Galaxy S22 series in the mix:
