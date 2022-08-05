 Amazon is giving you the second-best deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra so far! - PhoneArena
Amazon is giving you the second-best deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra so far!

Samsung Deals Amazon
Amazon is giving you the second-best deal on the Galaxy S22 Ultra so far!
The 256GB Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently on sale on Amazon with one of the best deals the Samsung high-end flagship has seen yet for 2022. This one-time offer brings the Phantom Black version of the S22 Ultra by a whopping $277, which is almost as good of a discount as the one we saw during Amazon Prime Day 2022 when it was $300 less than its original price!

Get this awesome Galaxy S22 Ultra offer from Amazon right here!

Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra from Amazon now and save $277!

Amazon will sell you the 256GB Phantom Black version of Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra with this second-best for 2022 21% discount! It is a no-brainer deal if you are in the market for a great Samsung phone.
$277 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy S22 Ultra in a nutshell


The Galaxy S22 Ultra is Samsung’s latest and greatest from its flagship phone lineup. The biggest difference it has over the previous model from 2021 — the Galaxy S21 Ultra — is the included S Pen that used to live exclusively in the Samsung Galaxy Note series (now discontinued).

Specs-wise, the S22 Ultra comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip from Qualcomm with either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or, in the case of today’s Amazon deal, 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Being a Samsung phone and a very high-end one at that, the screen is simply superb — 6.8 inches, 3088 x 1440 pixels, 120Hz Refresh rate, and amazing colors. You also get a large 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at a maximum of 45W.
 

Galaxy S22 and S22+ are also on sale!


Check out these great discounts on the Galaxy S22 and S22+ here!

Get the base Galaxy S22 for $100 less with this one-time Amazon deal!

Amazon is currently offering the 128GB Phantom Black version of the Galaxy S22 for 13% less than its original price. Don't miss this chance to buy one of the best compact Android phones on the market with an awesome $100 discount!
$100 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon

Get the Galaxy S22+ and save $200 while you are at it!

This one-time deal on the 128GB Phantom Black edition of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ gives you a 20% discount, making it one of the best deals we have seen this year.
$200 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

If you don’t need the extra power and capabilities of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, you might be happy to know that Amazon also has great deals on the 128GB Phantom Black variants of the Galaxy S22 and the S22+. With these offers, the Galaxy S22 will cost you $100 less, while the Galaxy S22+ gets its price cut by $200!

Whichever model of the Galaxy S22 series you choose, you are getting a bargain for these awesome Amazon deals. And while you are at it, why not also throw in some of the best cases for the Galaxy S22 series in the mix:

On a slightly different note, you can now reserve your Galaxy Z Fold 4, Z Flip 4, or Galaxy Watch 5 before Samsung's August Unpacked event:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung credits as well as some exclusive offers.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Reserve the next Galaxy and get up to $200 off in Samsung Credit, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Reserve the next Galaxy and get $50 off in Samsung credits, excellent trade-in value, and exclusive colors. Get up to $200 if you reserve with other upcoming Galaxy devices.
Trade-in Gift
Pre-order at Samsung
