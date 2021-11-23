Notification Center

This bonkers Amazon Fire and Kindle sale is ideal for bargain hunters everywhere

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This bonkers Amazon Fire and Kindle sale is ideal for bargain hunters everywhere
As affordable as Amazon's Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers always are and as tempting as the e-commerce giant's own Black Friday 2021 promotions might look, bargain hunters can actually do even better in terms of holiday savings right now.

Obviously, there are a few "catches" and compromises you need to live with if you want to take advantage of Woot's newest round of Amazon-made bargains, which is set to last a little longer than similar sales from the past.

We're talking 48 hours instead of the typical 24, although we wouldn't exactly be shocked if the Amazon-owned e-tailer ran out of Fire 7 inventory, for instance, much earlier than the November 25 at 12AM CT expiration date.

Amazon Fire 7

2017 Release, 7th Generation, Refurbished, Your Choice Capacity and Color

$14 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 8

2018 Release, 8th Generation, Refurbished, Your Choice Model

$29 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 10

2017 Release, 7th Generation, Refurbished, Your Choice Model

$39 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire HD 10

2019 Release, 9th Generation, Refurbished, 64GB Storage

$69 99
Buy at Woot

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

2018 Release, 10th Generation, Refurbished, Your Choice Model

$59 99
Buy at Woot

All Fires and Kindles on sale at special prices at the time of this writing are slightly older than the same devices currently available directly from their manufacturers, and most importantly, they're all refurbished with a 90-day warranty included.

The aforementioned Fire 7 slate is from 2017, costing a measly $14.99 in an entry-level 8GB storage configuration and just two bucks more with 16 gigs of local digital hoarding room in your choice of "good" or "very good" refurb condition (which is naturally a pretty easy choice).

The 2018-released Fire HD 8, meanwhile, starts at $29.99 with not just a larger and slightly sharper screen in tow, but also more RAM and up to 32GB storage space (available for $39.99 right now).

The Fire HD 10 might be the most interesting tablet deeply discounted by Woot in time for Thanksgiving, fetching as little as $39.99 in its 2017 incarnation and $69.99 if you're after the 2019 generation with octa-core processing power and a generous 64 gigs of digital storage room.

Last but not necessarily least, the only Kindle up for grabs today (and tomorrow) at an essentially unbeatable price is a $59.99 and up ad-supported Paperwhite model from 2018 with a waterproof design and a high-res 300 ppi glare-free display.

