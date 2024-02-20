Amazon's big, bold, and affordable Fire Max 11 tablet is even more affordable than usual
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Inaugurated all the way back in 2011 and praised for striking a pretty much unrivaled balance between power and affordability essentially right off the bat, Amazon's Fire (formerly known as Kindle Fire) tablet family needed more than a decade for some reason to add an extra-large "Max" variant to 7, 8, and 10-inch models.
Pricier than all of its forerunners and cousins, the first-ever 11-inch Fire Max slate didn't exactly cost a fortune at launch either while scoring remarkably hefty discounts surprisingly quickly after its summer 2023 commercial debut.
But even though Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas are all (long) gone, the Android-based mid-range giant is now cheaper than ever before, setting you back $139.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition for an undoubtedly limited time.
Technically, this sweet new Woot deal is scheduled to run until March 8 (which is a bit of an odd and random expiration date to begin with), but given the excellent value provided by the 11-incher at an unprecedented $90 discount, there's clearly a good chance all inventory will be depleted much sooner than that.
The Amazon-owned e-tailer can only back the heavily marked-down tablet with a 90-day warranty, which is very obviously the lone inconvenience or flaw of this otherwise spectacular special offer. In addition to providing more screen real estate than all of its siblings, the Fire Max 11 also packs a decidedly respectable 4GB RAM in combination with 64 gigs of internal storage space while promising to keep the (2K) lights on for up to a solid 14 hours between charges.
The 8MP rear and front-facing cameras, aluminum construction, and up to 2.2Ghz octa-core processor are all superior to what the rest of the Fire tablet roster offers in the same departments, which should help seal the $139.99 deal for cash-strapped Amazon fans with a passion for big (but not too big) mobile devices.
This is no Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or iPad Pro 12.9 alternative, mind you, and if you take the price point out of the equation, it's arguably not among the best tablets you can buy right now. But of course, all products have to be judged on their bang for buck, which is certainly strong with the Fire Max 11 at Woot at the time of this writing.
Alternatively, you can save a decent $52.90 directly at Amazon as well, but only on a special bundle that also includes a handy keyboard case at a much higher $319.98 list price.
