Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Amazon's big, bold, and affordable Fire Max 11 tablet is even more affordable than usual

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon's big, bold, and affordable Fire Max 11 tablet is even more affordable than usual
Inaugurated all the way back in 2011 and praised for striking a pretty much unrivaled balance between power and affordability essentially right off the bat, Amazon's Fire (formerly known as Kindle Fire) tablet family needed more than a decade for some reason to add an extra-large "Max" variant to 7, 8, and 10-inch models.

Pricier than all of its forerunners and cousins, the first-ever 11-inch Fire Max slate didn't exactly cost a fortune at launch either while scoring remarkably hefty discounts surprisingly quickly after its summer 2023 commercial debut.

Amazon Fire Max 11

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included
$89 off (39%)
$139 99
$229
Buy at Woot

Amazon Fire Max 11

64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Keyboard Case Included, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty
$53 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

But even though Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas are all (long) gone, the Android-based mid-range giant is now cheaper than ever before, setting you back $139.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition for an undoubtedly limited time.

Technically, this sweet new Woot deal is scheduled to run until March 8 (which is a bit of an odd and random expiration date to begin with), but given the excellent value provided by the 11-incher at an unprecedented $90 discount, there's clearly a good chance all inventory will be depleted much sooner than that.

The Amazon-owned e-tailer can only back the heavily marked-down tablet with a 90-day warranty, which is very obviously the lone inconvenience or flaw of this otherwise spectacular special offer. In addition to providing more screen real estate than all of its siblings, the Fire Max 11 also packs a decidedly respectable 4GB RAM in combination with 64 gigs of internal storage space while promising to keep the (2K) lights on for up to a solid 14 hours between charges.

The 8MP rear and front-facing cameras, aluminum construction, and up to 2.2Ghz octa-core processor are all superior to what the rest of the Fire tablet roster offers in the same departments, which should help seal the $139.99 deal for cash-strapped Amazon fans with a passion for big (but not too big) mobile devices.

This is no Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra or iPad Pro 12.9 alternative, mind you, and if you take the price point out of the equation, it's arguably not among the best tablets you can buy right now. But of course, all products have to be judged on their bang for buck, which is certainly strong with the Fire Max 11 at Woot at the time of this writing. 

Alternatively, you can save a decent $52.90 directly at Amazon as well, but only on a special bundle that also includes a handy keyboard case at a much higher $319.98 list price.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Apple reportedly halts work on foldable iPhone after one of its concerns comes true
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Motorola launches cheapest $90 Android 14 phone that still beats the iPhone 15 specs
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Owners of T-Mobile Samsung phones are having a field day after discovering a glitch
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
Splendid Walmart deal makes the 512GB Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra exceptionally affordable
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
T-Mobile subscribers dealt with issues Friday morning as the carrier was improving its network
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch

Latest News

Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
Google confirms Samsung’s Galaxy A35 key specs and design
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
One-day-only sale proves the top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro can be dirt-cheap... with a catch
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Google Docs, Slides and Sheets apps get new formatting sidebar on Android tablets
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Samsung finally launches the Galaxy Tab Active5 in the US
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Apple Podcast bug means no new episodes for some titles although there is a simple workaround
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
Certain notifications will be less likely to make you pull out your hair in Android 15
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless