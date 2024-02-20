Amazon's big, bold, and affordable Fire Max 11 tablet is even more affordable than usual





Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, New, 90-Day Seller Warranty Included $89 off (39%) $139 99 $229 Buy at Woot Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Keyboard Case Included, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty $53 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





But even though Prime Day, Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Christmas are all (long) gone, the Android-based mid-range giant is now cheaper than ever before, setting you back $139.99 in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition for an undoubtedly limited time.





Technically, this sweet new Woot deal is scheduled to run until March 8 (which is a bit of an odd and random expiration date to begin with), but given the excellent value provided by the 11-incher at an unprecedented $90 discount, there's clearly a good chance all inventory will be depleted much sooner than that.





The Amazon-owned e-tailer can only back the heavily marked-down tablet with a 90-day warranty, which is very obviously the lone inconvenience or flaw of this otherwise spectacular special offer. In addition to providing more screen real estate than all of its siblings, the Fire Max 11 also packs a decidedly respectable 4GB RAM in combination with 64 gigs of internal storage space while promising to keep the (2K) lights on for up to a solid 14 hours between charges.





The 8MP rear and front-facing cameras, aluminum construction, and up to 2.2Ghz octa-core processor are all superior to what the rest of the Fire tablet roster offers in the same departments, which should help seal the $139.99 deal for cash-strapped Amazon fans with a passion for big (but not too big) mobile devices.









Alternatively, you can save a decent $52.90 directly at Amazon as well, but only on a special bundle that also includes a handy keyboard case at a much higher $319.98 list price.

Inaugurated all the way back in 2011 and praised for striking a pretty much unrivaled balance between power and affordability essentially right off the bat, Amazon's Fire (formerly known as Kindle Fire) tablet family needed more than a decade for some reason to add an extra-large "Max" variant to 7, 8, and 10-inch models.