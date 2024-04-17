Hurry up and snatch Amazon's jumbo-sized Fire Max 11 tablet at its biggest discount yet





Because there has to be a downside to a phenomenal promotion like this, you will need to live with lockscreen ads in order to score that unrivaled $90 discount from a regular price of $229.99. There's also no possibility to bump up the 64 gigs of internal storage space at Woot if you feel like you might need a little extra digital hoarding room, but of course, that's what the cloud and microSD card slot are for.

Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, New, Ad-Supported, 1-Year Warranty Included $89 off (39%) $139 99 $229 Buy at Woot Amazon Fire Max 11 64GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core Processor, 11-Inch Screen with 2000 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 14 Hours of Battery Life, 15W Charging Support, 9W Power Adapter in the Box, MicroSD Card Slot, 8MP Front Camera, 8MP Rear Camera, Gray Color, Ad-Supported, New $50 off (22%) Buy at Amazon





The first-of-a-kind 11-inch Fire Max is bigger, faster, and bolder than any other tablet previously released by Amazon, which of course doesn't exactly make it a prime alternative for Apple's best iPads on the market today.









Powered by an octa-core processor and equipped with a respectable 4 gigs of RAM, the Fire Max 11 can fulfil most day-to-day mobile computing tasks competently (at the very least), from video streaming to web browsing and even gaming or various business-focused activities.



Granted, the ultra-affordable tablet (obviously) doesn't come with a keyboard or stylus included in its base price, but you can purchase a few different bundles at fairly reasonable prices on Amazon. The tablet's makers, by the way, are currently charging $40 more than Woot, which could qualify as a pretty decent deal in its own right when this outstanding new offer inevitably goes away. That's technically set to happen on April 25, but depending on your demand, the expiration date could well be pushed forward.