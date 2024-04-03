Amazon's multitasking-friendly Fire HD 10 Plus tablet is on sale at a never-before-seen discount





What's even weirder is that 2021's "standard" Fire HD 10 received a sequel in 2023 while the first-ever Fire HD 10 Plus edition... did not. That latter model, which was also released three years ago, appears to no longer be available directly from its manufacturer with lockscreen ads, while the version without so-called "sponsored screensavers" is stuck at an arguably excessive $194.99 price. What's even weirder is that 2021's "standard" Fire HD 10 received a sequel in 2023 while the first-ever Fire HD 10 Plus edition... did not. That latter model, which was also released three years ago, appears to no longer be available directly from its manufacturer with lockscreen ads, while the version without so-called "sponsored screensavers" is stuck at an arguably excessive $194.99 price.

Amazon Fire HD 10 Plus 2021 Release, 32GB Storage, 4GB RAM, Octa-Core 2.0 GHz Processor, 10.1-Inch Touchscreen with 1920 x 1200 Pixel Resolution, Up to 12 Hours of Battery Life, Wireless Charging, USB Type-C Port, 5MP Rear-Facing Camera with 720p Video Recording, 2MP Front-Facing Camera, Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Lockscreen Ads, New, 1-Year Warranty, Amazon Prime Membership Required $80 off (53%) $69 99 $149 99 Buy at Woot





Luckily, that's where Woot comes in today, charging as little as $69.99 for a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged Fire HD 10 Plus with 32GB storage and lockscreen ads. That's down from a $149.99 list price, and it's enough to get you a full 1-year warranty as well, at least if you hurry.





Technically, the killer new deal from the Amazon-owned e-tailer is set to run for no less than 27 days (at the time of this writing), although given that you're looking at a record high discount here, we wouldn't be shocked if Woot ran out of inventory in a matter of hours, let alone a day or two.





Does the offer look a little too good to be true? That's because it's actually not open to everyone, requiring an Amazon Prime membership. Of course, if you're already a member, all you need to do is log into your account and place your order with free standard shipping while you can.





The 2021-released Fire HD 10 Plus , mind you, packs more memory than 2023's non-Plus Fire HD 10, at 4GB, thus looking like a better option for multitaskers in addition to cash-strapped lovers of 10-inch slates in general.





All the other "Plus" specs and features are either identical or inferior to those of the newest Fire HD 10 generation, but they're definitely not bad for 70 bucks. We're talking octa-core processing power, Full HD display quality, hands-free Alexa assistance, up to 12 hours of battery life, a decent 32 gigs of internal storage space (expandable via microSD), and a perfectly respectable 5MP rear-facing camera with 720p video recording skills.

Can we all agree that Amazon's Fire tablet launch schedule is... a bit weird? For instance, the e-commerce giant took three years for some reason between the announcements of its last two 7-inchers but only two years to upgrade the 8 and 10-inch members of this very popular budget-friendly tablet family.