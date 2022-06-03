 Amazon's exclusive new Beats Studio Buds flavor is deeply discounted for the first time - PhoneArena
While Apple doesn't appear to have any impending plans to release its market-leading AirPods (or AirPods Pro) in a second color, the "fastest-selling Beats product to date" around the world made its commercial debut almost a year ago in no less than three different hues.

An additional trio of even funkier paint jobs was then unveiled a couple of months back alongside some handy new features for Beats Studio Buds owners with Android phones in their possession, but while all three of these colors can obviously be purchased directly from Apple, their third-party availability is limited to one major US retailer each.

Beats Studio Buds

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Moon Gray
$35 off (23%)
Buy at Amazon

Normally priced at the same 150 bucks as the "original" models, the Amazon-exclusive Moon Gray version is today (and only today) discounted for its very first time. We're talking a pretty substantial $35 markdown here, mind you, equating to a cool 23 percent slashed off the aforementioned list price, and what's interesting about this deal is that it doesn't apply to the "old" black, white, and red shades.

Of course, those three have been on sale at special prices a number of times before, going down to as little as $100 a pair. Something tells us that Black Friday (and early Christmas) promotion could well return (or even get better) during Amazon's upcoming Prime Day 2022 festival, but if you simply cannot wait until July or resist this... somewhat unusual gray color for a pair of true wireless earbuds, today's definitely the day to pull the trigger.

The Moon Gray-coated Beats Studio Buds are currently cheaper than Best Buy's discounted Ocean Blue flavor and Target's $150 Sunset Pink units, with all models naturally sharing the same state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, top-notch sound, sporty but classy design with IPX4 water resistance, solid battery life, and flawless connectivity with both iPhones and Android handsets.
