Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 is on sale for the very first time

Adrian Diaconescu
Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 is on sale for the very first time
While the main takeaway of the latest US smart speaker market report is that Apple's HomePod mini seems to be generating much greater demand than its full-sized (and "full-priced") forerunner, Amazon's surprising and abrupt decline in sales is just as notable... and significantly harder to explain.

It looks like the e-commerce giant's Echo-branded devices are simply no longer as popular as they used to be, which might explain why the newest diminutive Alexa-enabled smart display is already discounted by a whopping 30 bucks.

That may not sound like a life-altering price cut... until you realize it represents no less than 35 percent of the second-gen Echo Show 5's $84.99 MSRP. What you're likely to find highly unusual about this killer deal is that it doesn't come from Amazon itself, but rather Best Buy.

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen)

Smart Display with Alexa

$30 off (35%)
$54 99
$84 99
Buy at BestBuy

The third-party retailer just so happened to shave an unprecedented $40 off the $119.99 list price of the second-gen Echo Buds as well last week, and believe it or not, the versatile manufacturer of those ultra-affordable noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds has yet to match its rival's top promotion.

In addition to selling the all-new Echo Show 5 in Charcoal, Glacier White, and Deep Sea Blue colors at $54.99 a pop, Best Buy is also charging an all-time low price of $44.99 (down from $79.99) for a first-gen Echo Show 5 in your choice of Charcoal or Sandstone hues.

Amazon Echo Show 5

Smart Display with Alexa

$35 off (44%)
$44 99
$79 99
Buy at BestBuy
 

Released in 2019, the latter model has been sold by Amazon itself at that cool $35 discount a number of times in recent months. But the upgraded version, which was only unveiled a couple of months ago, has never been marked down until today. Not by $5 or $10, and not on Prime Day.

In case you're wondering, the first and second Echo Show 5 editions are not radically different, with a mediocre-sounding 2MP camera replacing a terrible-sounding 1MP camera on the newer device to support slightly crisper video calls. 

Everything else looks unchanged, from the 5.5-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels to the "full range" 1.65-inch built-in speaker, the overall design, and all of the well-known Alexa skills and voice tricks.

