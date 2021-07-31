Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 is on sale for the very first time

Amazon's second-gen Echo Show 5 is on sale for the very first time0
It looks like the e-commerce giant's Echo-branded devices are simply no longer as popular as they used to be, which might explain why the newest diminutive Alexa-enabled smart display is already discounted by a whopping 30 bucks.
The third-party retailer just so happened to shave an unprecedented $40 off the $119.99 list price of the second-gen Echo Buds as well last week, and believe it or not, the versatile manufacturer of those ultra-affordable noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds has yet to match its rival's top promotion.
Released in 2019, the latter model has been sold by Amazon itself at that cool $35 discount a number of times in recent months. But the upgraded version, which was only unveiled a couple of months ago, has never been marked down until today. Not by $5 or $10, and not on Prime Day.
In case you're wondering, the first and second Echo Show 5 editions are not radically different, with a mediocre-sounding 2MP camera replacing a terrible-sounding 1MP camera on the newer device to support slightly crisper video calls.
Everything else looks unchanged, from the 5.5-inch touchscreen with a resolution of 960 x 480 pixels to the "full range" 1.65-inch built-in speaker, the overall design, and all of the well-known Alexa skills and voice tricks.