Yet another early Prime Day deal drops Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 to a new all-time low price





Hot on the fourth-gen Echo Dot and the 2019-released Fire 7 's heels, the second-gen Echo Show 5 has received a completely unprecedented discount of its own as well, which for some reason is not reflected on the smart display's actual product webpage.

Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen) 2021 Release, Smart Display with Alexa and 2MP Camera, Prime Members Only $50 off (59%) Buy at Amazon





But if you're an Amazon Prime member, you should see the $84.99 list price go down by a whopping 50 bucks at final checkout. To our knowledge, that improves the previous highest discount available for this 2021-released model by $10, which... isn't exactly a fortune.





Then again, you are looking at a 58 percent or so price cut all in all right now, which is certainly nothing to sneeze at considering the relatively young age and very respectable list of features of this compact Alexa-enabled smart speaker with a 5.5-inch touchscreen.





Unlike the Echo Dot, the Echo Show 5 doesn't have a direct rival in Google's Nest-branded yard, obviously undercutting the 7-inch Nest Hub (2nd gen) by a solid $25 at the time of this writing.





In addition to Netflix and Prime Video content-showing functionality, Amazon's deeply discounted diminutive smart display naturally has music-playing skills too (with the help of a full range 1.65-inch built-in speaker), as well as the ability to control various compatible smart home devices and accessories, all without requiring you to lift a finger or do anything aside from using your voice.