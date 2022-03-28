Hurry and get this feature-packed Amazon Echo Show 10 smart display at an insane price

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Unfortunately, we're not talking about a very new edition of an Echo-branded product, and the killer deal doesn't come directly from Amazon either. But Woot is definitely the next best retailer, being owned by the e-commerce giant and capable of backing the used second-gen Echo Show units on sale today at $79.99 apiece with a decent 90-day warranty.





With a 10.1-inch HD touchscreen in tow, as well as a 5MP camera and reasonably powerful 2-inch neodymium drivers promising "crisp, stereo sound" in tandem with a passive bass radiator, this feature-packed smart display can be had in your choice of Sandstone or Charcoal flavors and "good" or "very good" condition... if you hurry.





Because there's no difference in price, it essentially goes without saying that we'd recommend you get a "very good" Echo Show 10 (2nd Gen) from 2018, although the "good" devices should provide decent quality for your 80 bucks as well.





A 2021-released Echo Show 10 (3rd Gen), in case you're wondering, is normally available for $249.99 brand-new, but comparing the two is unfair for a multitude of reasons, starting perhaps with the auto-framing and motion technology of the latest (redesigned) model.





Still, you're looking at a gadget that can leverage the full force of one of the world's most versatile and knowledgeable voice assistants in your kitchen, bedroom, or living room, helping with recipes, your daily planner, video calls, and even a good old fashioned Netflix binging session. What more could you possibly want at a measly $79.99?

