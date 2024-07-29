Amazon discontinues one of its popular bedside speakers
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | Image credits: Amazon
Amazon recently launched a newer, much cheaper alternative to its 2017 bedside speaker, the Echo Spot. The new version costs just $80, whereas the older model was priced to sell for $150, and packs upgraded hardware, better visuals, as well as improved audio quality.
Well, it looks like Amazon wants to push the new Echo Spot as hard as possible, so it decided to remove one of its most popular bedside speakers to make room for the new one.
The US-based retailer told The Verge that the Echo Dot with Clock will be discontinued: “You can check the product page for the latest device availability, but once inventory of this generation Echo Dot with Clock is sold through it will not be restocked.”
The smaller Echo Dot with Clock costs $20 less than the new version of the Echo Spot since it lacks a big display and doesn’t support animations. However, many would argue that the Echo Dot with Clock is a lot more visually pleasing than the Echo Spot, especially for a device that’s meant to sit on your nightstand.
Amazon Echo Spot | Image credits: Amazon
Since Amazon has decided to discontinue the bedside speaker, customers who are now looking to replace their $60 Echo Dot with Clock, only have two options at their disposal.
They can either accept a refurbished unit, or upgrade to Amazon’s recently introduced Echo Spot, for just $20 more. The good news is customers can always return the Echo Spot if they’re not satisfied with their purchase.
Then again, the Echo Spot offers a lot more info on its display, and just like the Echo Dot with Clock, it doesn’t have a camera, which makes it a lot less intrusive than the rest of Amazon’s smart displays.
Perhaps we’ll see an upgraded Echo Dot with Clock in the future, but we hope Amazon will keep the matrix aesthetics, the reason it was popular among customers.
