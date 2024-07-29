Amazon discontinues one of its popular bedside speakers

Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | Image credits: Amazon





You can check the product page for the latest device availability, but once inventory of this generation Echo Dot with Clock is sold through it will not be restocked

Amazon Echo Spot | Image credits: Amazon

Since Amazon has decided to discontinue the bedside speaker, customers who are now looking to replace their $60 Echo Dot with Clock, only have two options at their disposal.



They can either accept a refurbished unit, or upgrade to Amazon’s recently introduced Echo Spot, for just $20 more. The good news is customers can always return the Echo Spot if they’re not satisfied with their purchase.



Then again, the Echo Spot offers a lot more info on its display, and just like the Echo Dot with Clock, it doesn’t have a camera, which makes it a lot less intrusive than the rest of Amazon’s smart displays.



Perhaps we’ll see an upgraded Since Amazon has decided to discontinue the bedside speaker, customers who are now looking to replace their $60 Echo Dot with Clock, only have two options at their disposal.They can either accept a refurbished unit, or upgrade to Amazon’s recently introduced Echo Spot, for just $20 more. The good news is customers can always return the Echo Spot if they’re not satisfied with their purchase.Then again, the Echo Spot offers a lot more info on its display, and just like the Echo Dot with Clock, it doesn’t have a camera, which makes it a lot less intrusive than the rest of Amazon’s smart displays.Perhaps we’ll see an upgraded Echo Dot with Clock in the future, but we hope Amazon will keep the matrix aesthetics, the reason it was popular among customers.