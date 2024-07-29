Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Amazon discontinues one of its popular bedside speakers

By
0comments
Amazon discontinues one of its popular bedside speakers
Amazon Echo Dot with Clock | Image credits: Amazon

Amazon recently launched a newer, much cheaper alternative to its 2017 bedside speaker, the Echo Spot. The new version costs just $80, whereas the older model was priced to sell for $150, and packs upgraded hardware, better visuals, as well as improved audio quality.

Well, it looks like Amazon wants to push the new Echo Spot as hard as possible, so it decided to remove one of its most popular bedside speakers to make room for the new one.

The US-based retailer told The Verge that the Echo Dot with Clock will be discontinued: “You can check the product page for the latest device availability, but once inventory of this generation Echo Dot with Clock is sold through it will not be restocked.”

The smaller Echo Dot with Clock costs $20 less than the new version of the Echo Spot since it lacks a big display and doesn’t support animations. However, many would argue that the Echo Dot with Clock is a lot more visually pleasing than the Echo Spot, especially for a device that’s meant to sit on your nightstand.

Amazon discontinues one of its popular bedside speakers
Amazon Echo Spot | Image credits: Amazon

Since Amazon has decided to discontinue the bedside speaker, customers who are now looking to replace their $60 Echo Dot with Clock, only have two options at their disposal.

They can either accept a refurbished unit, or upgrade to Amazon’s recently introduced Echo Spot, for just $20 more. The good news is customers can always return the Echo Spot if they’re not satisfied with their purchase.

Then again, the Echo Spot offers a lot more info on its display, and just like the Echo Dot with Clock, it doesn’t have a camera, which makes it a lot less intrusive than the rest of Amazon’s smart displays.

Perhaps we’ll see an upgraded Echo Dot with Clock in the future, but we hope Amazon will keep the matrix aesthetics, the reason it was popular among customers.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
T-Mobile is turning a headache into migraine for some users by not fixing a recurring problem
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Best Buy can't get rid of prev-gen iPad Pro fast enough, now selling it for a super-low price
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
The Galaxy Tab S9 becomes your new workhorse and entertainment tablet after a huge discount on Amazon
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Save $104 on the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music with this Amazon deal
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Samsung Galaxy A06 renders leaked, launch imminent
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Apple Music for Artists gets new feature showing 'when and where' music is played on radio stations
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
Samsung Galaxy Fold history: The evolution of the ultimate foldable
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
The supreme Sony WH-1000XM5 get another sweet discount at Walmart
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless