Amazon's 2022 Echo Dot smart speaker is now on sale at its lowest price of 2024

still





That's something the entire family will likely enjoy and find incredibly convenient for all kinds of smart home tasks and use cases, and because the diminutive smart speaker is regularly priced at a measly $49.99, this hot new $22 markdown will make you feel like you're stealing the 2022 Echo Dot from Amazon.

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa Voice Assistance, 2022 Release, Lossless High Definition Audio, 1.73-Inch Front-Firing Speaker, Motion Detection, Temperature Sensor, Three Color Options $22 off (44%) Buy at Amazon





Granted, the e-commerce giant has sold this latest edition of the small but surprisingly powerful Echo Dot at even lower prices a few times before, but what you're looking at here today is the product's deepest discount of 2024 so far.





That's definitely nothing to sneeze at, although you will need to carefully analyze the strengths and weaknesses of the Echo Dot (5th Gen) and first-ever Echo Pop before making your final buying decision.





The Echo Pop is slightly cheaper, smaller, and incredibly enough, equipped with the larger and thus more powerful front-firing speaker, while the Echo Dot can perform a few tasks that its "cousin" cannot, like detecting motion and measuring your living room temperature.





Both devices are otherwise capable of largely the same things, listening to your voice to stream music, set alarms and timers, deliver weather reports, and serve traffic information without you ever having to lift a finger.



Recommended Stories

Both your mom and dad will undoubtedly appreciate such a versatile and useful gadget, so why not get a unit for their living room, bedroom, and kitchen right now? It's not like you'll go bankrupt thanks to the amazing everyday affordability of the Echo Dot and Amazon's latest sample of random generosity.