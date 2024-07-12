Amazon's ultra-affordable 2023 Echo Buds are half off ahead of Prime Day 2024





That's right, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (and Apple's AirPods Pro 2 ) are normally priced at a whopping $249.99, while Amazon's latest Echo Buds can incredibly be had for 50 percent less than their already very reasonable list price of $49.99.

Amazon Echo Buds 2023 Release, True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint Connectivity, Semi-in-ear Design, IPX2 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 20 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Customizable Tap Controls, Black and White Color Options, Prime Membership Required $25 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





Released just last year as a low-cost alternative rather than a direct sequel to 2021's second-gen Echo Buds , these puppies are admittedly pretty rudimentary, lacking active noise cancellation and anything resembling the Ambient Mode or Transparency functionality that have become staple features of the best wireless earbuds out there today.





You don't get fancy Spatial Audio, dynamic head tracking, or any type of state-of-the-art AI integration here either, but the Amazon Echo Buds (2023) are definitely affordable enough now to make you overlook all their obvious flaws and focus on the positives.





Said positives include a respectable battery life rating of 20 hours with the bundled charging case factored in (or up to 6 hours when you don't take that into account), as well as a decidedly comfortable semi-in-ear design, multipoint pairing, fast charging, and (basic) sweat resistance.





The sound is supposed to be pretty good too, thanks to some surprisingly large and presumably powerful 12mm drivers, and of course, this being an Amazon-made product, you get built-in Alexa assistance as well.





Because next week just so happens to be Prime Day 2024 week, this totally unprecedented and completely irresistible deal comes with a rather predictable special requirement. Namely, you need an Amazon Prime membership to actually take advantage of that killer 50 percent discount on your preferred black or white Echo Buds (2023) model.





On the bright side, that means this particular product will not go down in price any further on July 16, so you can get an early start on your Prime Day shopping right now with zero concern and minimal spending.