Amazon is incredibly selling its noise-cancelling Echo Buds (2nd Gen) at up to a 63 percent discount

We all know Amazon makes probably the best smart speakers in the world, as well as quite possibly the only e-book readers that are still worth buying in this day and age and some pretty decent budget-friendly tablets, but what may have gone unnoticed by a lot of people is that the e-commerce giant also produces some highly respectable wireless earbuds.

That's been the case for almost five years now, and although the Echo Buds family has definitely not reached the mainstream popularity of Apple's industry-leading AirPods or Samsung's Galaxy Buds roster, the second edition released back in 2021 might now be more compelling than ever at up to a monumental new 63 percent discount.

Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wired Charging Case
$75 off (63%)
Buy at Amazon

Echo Buds (2021 Release, 2nd Gen)

True Wireless Earbuds with Hands-Free Alexa Assistance, Active Noise Cancellation, Dynamic Audio, Bluetooth 5.0, Multipoint Connectivity, Sealed In-Ear Design, IPX4 Water Resistance, Up to 5 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, Up to 15 hours of Battery Life with Charging Case, Black and White Colors, Wireless Charging Case
$85 off (61%)
Buy at Amazon

There are two different versions of the second-gen Amazon Echo Buds you should seriously consider today, one sold at the aforementioned discount and one for 61 percent less than usual. The cheaper model, which comes with a rudimentary wired charging case, is actually more steeply marked down, normally costing $119.99 and currently setting you back 75 bucks less than that.

The more expensive variant is bundled with a more modern and convenient wireless charging case, which regularly bumps up its price to $139.99. If you hurry, you can save $75 on that as well, and whichever option you'll end up going for, Amazon is ready to promise you'll receive your package before Father's Day... if you place your order right away.

Technically, the two hot new deals (which are better than anything anyone has ever offered for the same product) don't have an expiration date in sight. But something tells us they won't last long, either because Amazon will increase the prices of the second-gen Echo Buds again or as high demand will inevitably lead to the noise-cancelling earbuds going out of stock, possibly for good.

After all, these bad boys are pretty old, so sooner or later, they will be discontinued, leaving their non-noise-cancelling 2023 sequel to fight against the aforementioned AirPods and Galaxy Buds portfolios all alone.

In addition to active noise cancellation, the 2021-released Echo Buds have "premium" speakers, decent IPX4 water resistance, and a relatively long-lasting battery going for them. By no means a must-buy at just any price, these are unquestionably among the best budget wireless earbuds you can get right now at their new record high discounts.
