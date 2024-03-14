Amazon's OG Echo Auto is simply too cheap to be ignored in this crazy new deal

a lot





As such, entire months or even years might go by without seeing certain Alexa-powered gadgets make a single headline on our website. But that doesn't mean the first-gen Echo Auto, for instance, is completely forgotten, and at a crazy low price of $8.99, you'd be crazy to ignore it today.

Echo Auto First-Gen Model, Hands-Free Alexa Accessory for Cars, Music Streaming, Eight Microphones, MediaTek MT7697 Processor, Bluetooth and Auxiliary Audio Output Support, Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty Included $41 off (82%) $8 99 $49 99 Buy at Woot Echo Auto (2nd Gen) 2022 Release, Hands-Free Alexa Accessory for Cars, Music Streaming, Smart Home Controls, Built-in 5-Microphone Array, Fast Charging Support for Mobile Phones, Black Buy at Amazon





That's (obviously) as cheap as this puppy has ever gotten, dropping from an original price of $49.99... that's clearly stopped being a thing a long time ago. In fact, the car-focused voice assistant accessory technically went on sale back in 2018 for 25 bucks for its earliest adopters, who needed a special invitation to purchase what was then a first-of-a-kind product.





Naturally, no invites are involved in Woot's extraordinary new deal, which is technically scheduled to run for a full week but actually likely to expire much sooner than that. That's because we're pretty sure a lot of people will jump at the opportunity to spend a measly 9 bucks on an admittedly rudimentary but potentially very handy gadget for owners of old, "dumb" cars.





Yes, you will have to settle for a refurbished unit if you want to take advantage of this promotion, but that's not going to have any impact on the product's functionality. For additional peace of mind, you'll get a 90-day warranty from the seller here, which just so happens to be owned by Amazon itself. The actual orders are fulfilled by the e-commerce giant, and if you're a Prime member, you're even eligible for free "standard" shipping across the nation.





While the OG Echo Auto is clearly not a marvel of modern technology or engineering, its sole purpose is fulfilled in relatively competent fashion. That is, you can use this thing to effortlessly add Alexa assistance to your vehicle and do things like play music and audiobooks, check your calendar, get directions to places of interest, and make phone calls while keeping your eyes firmly on the road in front of you.





Can you do better than the first-gen Echo Auto? Well, that's exactly why the second-gen Echo Auto exists, although Amazon offers no discount whatsoever on that 2022-released product right now, which means that you need to pay an extra $46 compared to the original model. That's... a huge gap we're not convinced is entirely justified.

Amazon sellsof different Echo devices with (slightly) different use cases and target audiences ranging in (normal) prices from $40 to $280, and while we'd love to give each one of these products the attention they deserve, that's not always possible.