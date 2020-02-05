Accessories iOS Android Deals

Amazon has a large number of popular RAVPower charging accessories on sale at hefty discounts

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 05, 2020, 5:01 AM
Amazon has a large number of popular RAVPower charging accessories on sale at hefty discounts
Any self-respecting tech enthusiast knows you can never have too many smartphone charging accessories, so even if you don't really need yet another power bank, power brick, versatile charging station, or car charger right now, you shouldn't ignore Amazon's latest one-day-only sale on RAVPower mobile peripherals.

Although the killer limited-time deals are billed as offering up to 30 percent savings on RAVPower portable chargers only, you can actually find accessories across all aforementioned categories sold at discounts reaching as high as 40 percent.

Case in point, an 18-watt USB-C Power Delivery wall charger with two ports that costs 8 bucks less than usual in black and white colors, equating to a cool 40 percent shaven off its list price. Meanwhile, you can lower the regular price of an incredibly popular and exceptionally well-reviewed RAVPower portable charger with a 16,750mAh battery capacity by $12.33, or 36 percent, in a single black hue.

Believe it or not, that's actually the smallest power bank discounted today on Amazon, with 22,000, 26,800, and 32,000mAh options available at anywhere between $8.50 and $20.50 off their list prices, equating to markdowns ranging from 25 to 30 percent. Obviously, these are all very similar products (and they have similarly stellar customer ratings), although the three larger variants come with three USB charging ports each, while the smallest and most affordable option can only juice up two smartphones at once. 

None of the four power banks on sale today come with Qualcomm Quick Charge support, so if you're interested in speed above portability, you'll have to go for the 45W RAVPower USB-C wall charger fetching $9 less than usual, a 4-port car charger with a total output of 54 watts available at a 25 percent discount, and/or a 60W 6-port desktop charging station marked down by $9.50. 

Last but certainly not least as far as iPhone users are concerned, Amazon also has a 6-feet MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning RAVPower cable up for grabs at a $4, or 25 percent, discount at the time of this writing.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$50
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is 30% off on eBay
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8 (2019) is 30% off on eBay
-$108
Save more than $100 on Microsoft's Surface Headphones at Amazon
Save more than $100 on Microsoft's Surface Headphones at Amazon
Amazon is running a big sale on (almost) the entire new family of Kindle e-readers
Amazon is running a big sale on (almost) the entire new family of Kindle e-readers
Samsung kicks off a fresh batch of killer Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series deals
Samsung kicks off a fresh batch of killer Galaxy Note 10 and S10-series deals
-$146
Hurry and get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at a big discount on Amazon
Hurry and get the 256GB Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 at a big discount on Amazon
-$160
Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are on sale at a massive discount with Verizon installments
Google's Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL are on sale at a massive discount with Verizon installments

Popular stories

Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
Samsung does the unthinkable with Android 10 update for US unlocked Galaxy Note 9
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile is giving away 60 Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G phones during the Super Bowl
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
T-Mobile and Verizon had their own Super Bowl, fighting over 4G speeds and 5G strategies
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
These could be the final US prices of Samsung's Galaxy S20 series
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
All the new Galaxy S20 Ultra features and records to expect
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do
Video shows that the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip does that one thing you really want it to do

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless