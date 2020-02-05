Amazon has a large number of popular RAVPower charging accessories on sale at hefty discounts
Case in point, an 18-watt USB-C Power Delivery wall charger with two ports that costs 8 bucks less than usual in black and white colors, equating to a cool 40 percent shaven off its list price. Meanwhile, you can lower the regular price of an incredibly popular and exceptionally well-reviewed RAVPower portable charger with a 16,750mAh battery capacity by $12.33, or 36 percent, in a single black hue.
Believe it or not, that's actually the smallest power bank discounted today on Amazon, with 22,000, 26,800, and 32,000mAh options available at anywhere between $8.50 and $20.50 off their list prices, equating to markdowns ranging from 25 to 30 percent. Obviously, these are all very similar products (and they have similarly stellar customer ratings), although the three larger variants come with three USB charging ports each, while the smallest and most affordable option can only juice up two smartphones at once.
None of the four power banks on sale today come with Qualcomm Quick Charge support, so if you're interested in speed above portability, you'll have to go for the 45W RAVPower USB-C wall charger fetching $9 less than usual, a 4-port car charger with a total output of 54 watts available at a 25 percent discount, and/or a 60W 6-port desktop charging station marked down by $9.50.
Last but certainly not least as far as iPhone users are concerned, Amazon also has a 6-feet MFi-certified USB-C to Lightning RAVPower cable up for grabs at a $4, or 25 percent, discount at the time of this writing.
