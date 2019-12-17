Amazon has two Lenovo Smart Tab models with Alexa support on sale at huge discounts
Normally available for an arguably excessive $349.99, the upper mid-range Smart Tab P10 can be purchased at a massive 200 bucks off its list price right now, but you may want to hurry, as Amazon explicitly flags this offer as a "limited time deal."
If you pull the trigger today, you have every reason to expect the 10-incher to arrive on your doorstep before Christmas with a modest Snapdragon 450 processor under the hood, but also a fairly respectable 4 gigs of memory and 64 gigs of internal storage space, as well as a sharp screen with a resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels and a large 7,000mAh battery promising to keep the lights on for 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback or browsing time between charges.
The Lenovo Smart Tab P10 docking station is no pushover either, featuring no less than four full range Dolby Atmos speakers and a trio of far-field mics making it easy to get Alexa to listen to your voice commands for everything from music streaming to smart home controls. Obviously, the significantly cheaper Lenovo Smart Tab M10 HD model comes with a slightly humbler Smart Dock, as well as substantially more modest specifications itself.
We're talking just 2GB RAM, 16GB local digital hoarding room, a Snapdragon 429 SoC, and a 10.1-inch HD display with a resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels. But the same core Alexa functionality is supported, and the low to mid-end slate is certainly affordable enough to justify all those compromises at 70 bucks off its regular $149.99 price. Both the Smart Tab P10 and Smart Tab M10 HD are available in a single black color option.
