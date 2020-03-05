Amazon has iPhone 11, iPhone XS, and XR Smart Battery Cases on sale at generous discounts





Just like most other "iDevices" and official Apple-made accessories, these humptastic cases are never discounted by their actual manufacturers, but following a one-day-only Best Buy blowout sale that also included some other things a couple of weeks ago, Amazon appears to have discreetly and drastically reduced some prices.



Unfortunately, you can't save more than a few bucks on a Smart Battery Case designed specifically for use with last year's high-end Unfortunately, you can't save more than a few bucks on a Smart Battery Case designed specifically for use with last year's high-end iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max , but owners of the non-Pro iPhone 11 variant should be happy to hear one hue is currently on sale at 30 bucks less than usual.



That equates to a solid 23 percent or so shaved off the $129 list price of the black Smart Battery Case for the 6.1-inch That equates to a solid 23 percent or so shaved off the $129 list price of the black Smart Battery Case for the 6.1-inch iPhone 11 . Unsurprisingly, those in possession of 2018-released iPhone XS and XR units are looking at even heftier savings ranging from $40 to $60, or no less than 47 percent. While you can't exactly choose your favorite color and be sure you'll score the highest discount available today, the black and white models can be picked up with relatively similar confidence.



In addition to looking pretty much identical at first glance (fugly, that is), the iPhone 11, XS, and XR smart battery cases are obviously equipped with the same fundamental capabilities. Interestingly, Apple's official claims are devised differently on the company's website, with the iPhone 11 case purportedly capable of delivering "up to 50% longer" battery life, while the In addition to looking pretty much identical at first glance (fugly, that is), the iPhone 11, XS, and XR smart battery cases are obviously equipped with the same fundamental capabilities. Interestingly, Apple's official claims are devised differently on the company's website, with the iPhone 11 case purportedly capable of delivering "up to 50% longer" battery life, while the iPhone XS and XR smart battery accessories can offer "increased talk time" of up to 33 and 39 hours respectively.



Either way, this is a vital item for all road warriors and these deals are essentially unbeatable, so you might want to pull the trigger while you can. Although there are no actual expiration dates listed, something tells us the discounts won't last very long.

Love them or hate them, Apple's "smart battery cases" are arguably your safest bets for extending the endurance between charges of an iPhone released in the last couple of years without adding (too much) bulk to your standard travel package.