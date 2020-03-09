Amazon has a bunch of popular car mounts and wireless chargers on sale at massive discounts
First, you'll want to opt for a well-established and reliable brand. You should then take a look at actual customer reviews on e-commerce platforms you can trust to find out what people think about the strength and durability of these essential accessories. Last but certainly not least, you don't want to spend more than 10 or 20 bucks on a decent universal car mount. After all, this thing will merely hold your handset in place while you drive rather than enhance its capabilities in any way, shape, or form.
With everything in mind, there's no better time than today to purchase a well-reviewed iOttie car mount. That's because Amazon has a bunch of options on sale at discounts ranging from 32 to 47 percent, and despite what the company's name might suggest, every single one of these is compatible with both iPhones and Android handsets. Just keep in mind chunky models like, say, the big-battery Moto G7 Power can't be squeezed very snuggly into the Easy One Touch Mini, Easy One Touch 2, or Easy One Touch 4 slots.
Luckily, the magnetic iTap 2 solution is also marked down by a cool $8 in an air vent-compatible variant and an even cooler $13.50 for CD slot placement. The ultra-affordable iOttie Easy One Touch Mini car mount is available for air vent and CD slot positioning as well at $8 less than usual, while the Easy One Touch 2 can be purchased in a single model at a 46 percent discount, promising to "stick securely to most surfaces" (leather/vinyl dashboards not included).
Last but not least, one version of the iOttie Easy One Touch 4 car mount is compatible with air vents only, while another can be slapped directly to your vehicle's windshield or dashboard, both options scoring 37 percent markdowns today only.
But wait, there's actually more. Although iOttie is not primarily known as a maker and seller of charging accessories, the company's iON wireless fast charging stand and Wireless Plus v2 charging pad are way too affordable to ignore at discounts of 35 and 36 percent respectively right now.
