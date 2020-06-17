Amazon has a full slate of wireless, portable, and wall chargers from Anker on sale again





The latest extensive one-day-only sale lets you save up to 45 percent on a slew of wireless charging stands and pads, conventional power bricks, portable power banks, and cables, with the list of absolute bargains headlined by the PowerCore Slim 10000 PD.



As the name suggests, this is a razor-thin and surprisingly compact portable charger with 10,000mAh battery capacity, both 18W USB-C input and output for delivering and receiving juice at blazing fast speeds, and a $59.99 MSRP reduced by a hefty 27 bucks at the time of this writing.



Interestingly, the significantly larger Anker PowerCore 20000 Redux is slightly cheaper after a $14 discount applied to a $43.99 list price, which may have something to do with the chunky profile, outdated micro USB ports, and lower charging speeds of this particular power bank.



Meanwhile, the Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 PD is the perfect product for those who want to kill two birds with one stone, combining a 5,000mAh portable charger with a dual-port (USB and USB-C) wall charger at $20 off an already reasonable regular price of $49.99.



If you only need a solid and affordable wall-hugging power brick, Amazon and Anker have your back by allowing you to choose between a 4-port model with a total output of 43.5W of energy at $10 less than a $27.99 MSRP and a super-powerful 60W PowerPort Atom III version with a compact size and a single USB-C port for $16 off $39.99.



Sick and tired of cables? If you're on a tight budget, you'll be happy to know the crazy popular and extremely well-reviewed PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand can be purchased at a 44 percent discount, with the much costlier, fancier, and more versatile PowerWave+ Pad fetching $14 off its $49.99 list price while promising to do Sick and tired of cables? If you're on a tight budget, you'll be happy to know the crazy popular and extremely well-reviewed PowerPort Wireless 5 Stand can be purchased at a 44 percent discount, with the much costlier, fancier, and more versatile PowerWave+ Pad fetching $14 off its $49.99 list price while promising to do what the infamous AirPower never could



Finally, if you think you actually need more cables lying around your house largely unused, you have (less than) 24 hours to buy a "New Nylon" USB-C to Lightning option at $5 off its $16.99 MSRP or a Powerline+ Lightning 3-pack for $10 less than the usual price of $34.99.



