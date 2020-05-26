Accessories iOS Android Deals

Amazon is back with another massive sale on popular Anker charging accessories

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
May 26, 2020, 3:47 AM
Amazon is back with another massive sale on popular Anker charging accessories
The coronavirus pandemic has led Amazon to prioritize shipments of essential goods for quite some time, but as the country's economy slowly reopens in the face of declining daily death tolls and nationwide hospitalizations, the e-commerce giant is gradually resuming its normal activities as well.

That includes running attractive 24-hour-only sales on popular gadgets and accessories, which stopped being a thing a couple of months back but is once again a thing now. After yesterday's amazing Microsoft Surface Pro X promotions, Amazon's latest top deal of the day sees a grand total of ten always convenient Anker charging accessories drop in price by up to 43 percent.

The most deeply discounted product on offer right now just so happens to also be the most popular item on the list, usually fetching 66 bucks while letting you save a massive $29 for these 24 hours only. The Anker PowerCore 26800 boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating average based on feedback from nearly 10,000 buyers, and as the name suggests, the power bank packs a whopping capacity of 26,800mAh. 

That's more than enough juice to fully charge something like the 2020-released iPad Pro 11 three times over, and incidentally, the incredibly well-reviewed portable charger comes with a trio of high-speed USB ports supporting everything from iPhones and iPads to Android handsets and tablets. 

If you don't need that much power and would rather get a compact and easy to carry portable charger at a great price, the PowerCore Slim 10000 PD costs $20 less than usual in a special bundle that also includes a tiny PowerPort III Nano wall charger with 18W speeds. Or you can go for a 2-in-1 Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 PD at 18 percent off its $39.99 list price.

Of course, Anker makes more than just great power banks, and unsurprisingly, Amazon also sells a number of excellent car chargers, power strips, wireless chargers, cables, and wall chargers at substantial discounts today only. 

The Quick Charge 3.0 39W dual USB car charger adapter definitely deserves a special mention at a 32 percent markdown, and the same goes for the PowerWave 7.5 wireless charging stand with an internal cooling fan that you can buy for $14.10 less than usual, equating to a solid 29 percent off its regular price of close to 50 bucks.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Amazon is back with another massive sale on popular Anker charging accessories
Expires in - 20h 28minAmazon is back with another massive sale on popular Anker charging accessories
-$106
The crazy popular Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale at a hefty discount in a US unlocked variant
The crazy popular Samsung Galaxy A51 is on sale at a hefty discount in a US unlocked variant
-$450
Microsoft's sleek and slim Surface Pro X tablet is on sale at up to a $450 discount for a limited time
Microsoft's sleek and slim Surface Pro X tablet is on sale at up to a $450 discount for a limited time
-$400
Microsoft has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a $400 discount
Microsoft has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ on sale at up to a $400 discount
-$150
That's more like it: Samsung's overpriced Galaxy S10 Lite scores a cool nationwide discount
That's more like it: Samsung's overpriced Galaxy S10 Lite scores a cool nationwide discount
20%
New Motorola Edge Plus deal makes it the best 5G phone to buy on Verizon now
Expires in - 1w 1dNew Motorola Edge Plus deal makes it the best 5G phone to buy on Verizon now

Popular stories

Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
Leaked Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ 5G renders reveal sleek design, updated camera bump
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
T-Mobile explains the changes that you'll see at its reopened stores
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Sony Xperia 1 II 5G release date confirmed, pre-order one for $1,200
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Unlocked Sony Xperia 1 II with 5G support goes up for pre-order in the US at an exorbitant price
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Latest LG Poland TikTok involves pervert promoting Dual Screen accessory
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor
Galaxy Note 20+ may solve Samsung's 108MP camera focus issues with a new 50MP sensor

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless