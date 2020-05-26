Amazon is back with another massive sale on popular Anker charging accessories





That includes running attractive 24-hour-only sales on popular gadgets and accessories, which stopped being a thing a couple of months back but is once again a thing now. After yesterday's amazing Microsoft Surface Pro X promotions , Amazon's latest top deal of the day sees a grand total of ten always convenient Anker charging accessories drop in price by up to 43 percent.



The most deeply discounted product on offer right now just so happens to also be the most popular item on the list, usually fetching 66 bucks while letting you save a massive $29 for these 24 hours only. The Anker PowerCore 26800 boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating average based on feedback from nearly 10,000 buyers, and as the name suggests, the power bank packs a whopping capacity of 26,800mAh.



That's more than enough juice to fully charge something like the That's more than enough juice to fully charge something like the 2020-released iPad Pro 11 three times over, and incidentally, the incredibly well-reviewed portable charger comes with a trio of high-speed USB ports supporting everything from iPhones and iPads to Android handsets and tablets.



If you don't need that much power and would rather get a compact and easy to carry portable charger at a great price, the PowerCore Slim 10000 PD costs $20 less than usual in a special bundle that also includes a tiny PowerPort III Nano wall charger with 18W speeds. Or you can go for a 2-in-1 Anker PowerCore Fusion 5000 PD at 18 percent off its $39.99 list price.



Of course, Anker makes more than just great power banks, and unsurprisingly, Amazon also sells a number of excellent car chargers, power strips, wireless chargers, cables, and wall chargers at substantial discounts today only.



The Quick Charge 3.0 39W dual USB car charger adapter definitely deserves a special mention at a 32 percent markdown, and the same goes for the PowerWave 7.5 The Quick Charge 3.0 39W dual USB car charger adapter definitely deserves a special mention at a 32 percent markdown, and the same goes for the PowerWave 7.5 wireless charging stand with an internal cooling fan that you can buy for $14.10 less than usual, equating to a solid 29 percent off its regular price of close to 50 bucks.

The coronavirus pandemic has led Amazon to prioritize shipments of essential goods for quite some time, but as the country's economy slowly reopens in the face of declining daily death tolls and nationwide hospitalizations, the e-commerce giant is gradually resuming its normal activities as well.