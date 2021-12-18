Amazon Appstore is back up on Android 12, after a month of bugs

Amazon Appstore is back up on Android 12, after a month of bugs0
For over a month now, the Amazon Appstore has been malfunctioning something awful on Android phones. Back in October, users of the online software platform on smartphones running Android, discovered that as soon as they got the much-anticipated October update to the operating system—Android 12—the Amazon Appstore became a completely dysfunctional mess.
"We have released a fix for an issue impacting app launches for Amazon Appstore customers that have upgraded to Android 12 on their mobile devices," an Amazon spokesperson reported in an interview with Engadget this week. "We are contacting customers with steps to update their Appstore experience. We are sorry for any disruption this has caused.”
It isn't clear exactly how many Android devices using Amazon Appstore have been affected, but the Google Pixel 6 and Samsung Galaxy S21 are among those that ended up unable to run any of the games or other apps purchased from the platform. Besides losing access to their already owned software, many owners reported seeing no apps whatsoever inside the Appstore itself. All this is now permanently resolved.