Allstate reveals results of its 5G iPhone 13 series drop tests (VIDEO)

Last year, insurance company Allstate found that the Apple iPhone 12 was the most durable handset it had ever tested thanks in part to the Ceramic Shield. The latter, which debuted on the 2020 iPhone line, is a glass-ceramic material developed by a partnership between Apple and Corning and delivers up to 4 times better drop resistance. Considering that the iPhone 13 series has a similar build, including the use of the Ceramic Shield, it should be no surprise how the 2021 iPhone models fared in Allstate's latest test.





The "Good Hands" people also added two additional tests this year; the iPhone 13 was dropped while wearing a silicone MagSafe case and an iPhone 13 Pro was dropped while inside a leather MagSafe case. During the testing process, Allstate had the following results dropping the phones onto a sidewalk:

Apple iPhone 13 proves as durable as iPhone 12 in Allstate's drop test













Without the cases, the face-down drop test released both the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro from a height of six feet. The first drop resulted in minor damage matching the results of the iPhone 12 last year. The top and bottom corners were cracked after the second drop. As for the iPhone 13 Pro, the device cracked along the bottom after one drop which was how the iPhone 12 Pro responded to the same test last year.





For the back-down test, the iPhone 13 again had the same results as the iPhone 12 on the first drop by sustaining virtually no damage from six feet up. After three drops, the device had minor cracks on one of the cameras and on a corner. The iPhone 13 Pro matched iPhone 12 Pro by shattering after one drop.





The MagSafe silicone case on the iPhone 13 made a huge difference on the back-down test; with the case on, after three drops from six feet, the iPhone 13 suffered only a minor scratch on a camera lens. With the face-down drop, the case made no difference as once again the handset cracked on the second drop.







The MagSafe leather case made a huge difference in how the iPhone 13 Pro fared during its back-down drop tests. After three falls, the phone did not have any damage. However, similar to how it performed without the case, the iPhone 13 Pro cracked on the first front-down drop test.

No matter the model and make of your phone, Allstate suggests using a case and a screen protector







Jason Siciliano, Allstate Protection Plan vice president of marketing and creative director, said, "The Apple iPhone 13 series has been viewed as a product evolution rather than a revolution, and we’ve found that to be true when it comes to durability as well. In our first test of an Apple case with MagSafe, we found that both silicone and leather did a great job of protecting the phones when dropped on their backs, though not as much when dropped face down. With back panel repairs costing as much as $549 for iPhone 13 Pro, a case is a must."





Formerly known as the SquareTrade Breakability Tests, these drop tests debuted in 2013 and are now known as the Allstate Protection Plans Breakability Tests. The insurance giant says that the tests "give consumers an independent assessment of devices' durability and how they live up to the rigors of daily life. They consider the device's physical characteristics, such as size, components, and materials that affect its repairability and performance in standardized robotic tests that simulate the most common causes of device damage."









So what is the bottom-line recommendation from Allstate? "No matter the make or model of smartphone, Allstate Protection Plans always recommends using screen protectors and phone cases, in addition to having a protection plan." In case you were curious about last year's results, you can read our coverage of it right here