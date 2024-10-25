AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features

iOS 18





The new firmware for AirPods Pro 2, tagged with build number 7B19, is now being rolled out to users everywhere. However, to unlock those new hearing health features, you'll also need to update to iOS 18 .1.

Speaking of iOS 18 .1,



Curious about your current firmware version? Just follow these quick steps:



Open the Settings app Head to your AirPods Pro settings Scroll down to the bottom until you reach the Version section.

Apple doesn't offer a manual way to upgrade AirPods software. Instead, firmware updates are typically installed automatically when your AirPods is in its charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac.



I'm all for giving users more health-related features; it's a great shift in the right direction. Plus, I think Apple's decision to upgrade the AirPods Pro 2 is a smart play, especially since it didn't drop the AirPods Pro 3 this year. Instead, we saw the launch of the AirPods 4, which has a more expensive tier that nearly matches the Pro model's features. And let's be honest, if you're going to call something "Pro," it should definitely have some standout features, right?

The update also rolls out a Hearing Protection feature that keeps tabs on your environment to help reduce the impact of loud sounds. Just a heads-up, though: this functionality will only be available in the US and Canada at launch.