Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

AirPods Pro 2 new firmware drops, prepping for iOS 18.1's hearing health features

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Software updates Audio
A person's hands holding a pair of AirPods Pro and its charging case.
At its recent event, Apple didn't roll out a new AirPods Pro model, but it did tease some thrilling upgrades for the existing AirPods Pro 2. Now, a fresh firmware update has landed for the AirPods Pro 2, bringing along a brand-new set of hearing health features.

Firmware is rolling out just in time for the iOS 18.1 launch next week


Apple has rolled out a new firmware update for the AirPods Pro 2 just in time for the launch of iOS 18.1 next week. This update introduces support for some exciting new health features:

  • Hearing Test
  • Hearing Aid
  • Hearing Protection

Wondering what the new features entail? The Apple Hearing Test allows you to get scientifically backed hearing test results right from your living room, tailored for folks 18 and older. On top of that, the AirPods Pro 2 are now approved to work as an over-the-counter hearing aid in the US, making it easier for those with hearing loss to pick up on conversations and sounds around them.



The update also rolls out a Hearing Protection feature that keeps tabs on your environment to help reduce the impact of loud sounds. Just a heads-up, though: this functionality will only be available in the US and Canada at launch.

The new firmware for AirPods Pro 2, tagged with build number 7B19, is now being rolled out to users everywhere. However, to unlock those new hearing health features, you'll also need to update to iOS 18.1.

Speaking of iOS 18.1, it's expected to drop next week on Monday, October 28. While this update primarily highlights Apple Intelligence – featuring a range of generative AI tools – it also ensures that the AirPods Pro 2's hearing health features are fully compatible.

Curious about your current firmware version? Just follow these quick steps:

  1. Open the Settings app
  2. Head to your AirPods Pro settings
  3. Scroll down to the bottom until you reach the Version section.

Apple doesn't offer a manual way to upgrade AirPods software. Instead, firmware updates are typically installed automatically when your AirPods is in its charging case and connected to an iOS device or Mac.

Recommended Stories
I'm all for giving users more health-related features; it's a great shift in the right direction. Plus, I think Apple's decision to upgrade the AirPods Pro 2 is a smart play, especially since it didn't drop the AirPods Pro 3 this year. Instead, we saw the launch of the AirPods 4, which has a more expensive tier that nearly matches the Pro model's features. And let's be honest, if you're going to call something "Pro," it should definitely have some standout features, right?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Junior News Content Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
T-Mobile makes an unpopular change to seasonal suspensions that will cost subscribers more
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
Analysts say now is the time to dump T-Mobile, but it’s not what you’re thinking
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
This 24-hour-only Samsung deal makes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra almost unbelievably affordable
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
T-Mobile explains why customers aren't allowed to sue it for raising price
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers
Now is the worst time to upgrade for many T-Mobile customers

Latest News

Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
Galaxy S25 colors: here are the expected hues so far
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
Reliable leaker says all models in the Galaxy S25 line will be equipped with the same processor
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
After releasing exactly zero games, the Netflix AAA games studio shuts down
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
LinkedIn stung with $334 million fine by EU over GDPR violations
I'm a phone expert and totally recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this unmissable Samsung deal
I'm a phone expert and totally recommend the Galaxy Z Flip 6 with this unmissable Samsung deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless