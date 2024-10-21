See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence and AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid features will likely arrive next week

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
iOS Apple Software updates
An image of the Apple Logo used for the Glowtime event
Apple has reportedly indirectly confirmed that iOS 18.1 will be released next week, alongside new firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 that includes hearing aid features. This news comes from reviewers who were given early access to the new AirPods Pro 2 features. These reviewers have revealed that Apple has indicated that both the iOS update and the new AirPods Pro 2 firmware will be available next week, likely on October 28th.  

The updated AirPods Pro 2 firmware will include hearing protection, hearing testing, and hearing aid functionality. These features are part of Apple's new focus on hearing health, which aims to provide a comprehensive approach to hearing prevention, awareness, and assistance.



iOS 18.1 is also bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to compatible devices. These features were initially announced as part of iOS 18.0 but were delayed. iOS 18.1 has been in beta for several weeks and is expected to be released to the public on October 28th. This first round of AI is slated to include only one major feature: notification summaries. iOS 18.2, which is supposed to follow in December, will be a bigger update as it relates to Apple Intelligence, including features like ChatGPT integration and Genmoji generation.

Video Thumbnail

Apple Intelligence in 5 Minutes

In addition to Apple Intelligence and the AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid features, iOS 18.1 includes other updates. These include changes to Control Center, upgrades to iPhone Mirroring, and new call recording and transcription features. The update also opens up the iPhone's NFC chip to third-party developers for the first time.  

Apple is also expected to release new M4-based Macs before the end of October. These may include new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models. It is unclear whether these new Macs will be announced via press release or at a keynote event.

This is big news for Apple users who have been waiting for their devices to get the new Apple Intelligence features. I'm also curious to see how the new hearing aid features in the AirPods Pro 2 work in practice. The opening of the iPhone's NFC chip to third-party developers could also lead to some interesting new apps and integrations. Overall, it seems like next week will be a busy one for Apple with the release of iOS 18.1, new AirPods Pro 2 firmware, and potentially new Macs.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.webp
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Official video confirms OnePlus 13 design and launch date
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
Who needs humans to train AI? Meta's new AI can train other AIs without human feedback
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
The Apple Watch Series 9 becomes the watch you should get after a sweet discount on Amazon
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
This cool 24-hour-only Lenovo Tab M11 deal is up for grabs at Best Buy
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Google Photos can now automatically back up your photos on the web
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition is out with $2000 price and 200MP camera
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless