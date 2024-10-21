iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence and AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid features will likely arrive next week
Up Next:
Apple has reportedly indirectly confirmed that iOS 18.1 will be released next week, alongside new firmware for the AirPods Pro 2 that includes hearing aid features. This news comes from reviewers who were given early access to the new AirPods Pro 2 features. These reviewers have revealed that Apple has indicated that both the iOS update and the new AirPods Pro 2 firmware will be available next week, likely on October 28th.
iOS 18.1 is also bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to compatible devices. These features were initially announced as part of iOS 18.0 but were delayed. iOS 18.1 has been in beta for several weeks and is expected to be released to the public on October 28th. This first round of AI is slated to include only one major feature: notification summaries. iOS 18.2, which is supposed to follow in December, will be a bigger update as it relates to Apple Intelligence, including features like ChatGPT integration and Genmoji generation.
Apple is also expected to release new M4-based Macs before the end of October. These may include new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models. It is unclear whether these new Macs will be announced via press release or at a keynote event.
This is big news for Apple users who have been waiting for their devices to get the new Apple Intelligence features. I'm also curious to see how the new hearing aid features in the AirPods Pro 2 work in practice. The opening of the iPhone's NFC chip to third-party developers could also lead to some interesting new apps and integrations. Overall, it seems like next week will be a busy one for Apple with the release of iOS 18.1, new AirPods Pro 2 firmware, and potentially new Macs.
The updated AirPods Pro 2 firmware will include hearing protection, hearing testing, and hearing aid functionality. These features are part of Apple's new focus on hearing health, which aims to provide a comprehensive approach to hearing prevention, awareness, and assistance.
Airpods Pro 2 will begin to support hearing aid functionality. | Image credit — Apple
iOS 18.1 is also bringing the first set of Apple Intelligence features to compatible devices. These features were initially announced as part of iOS 18.0 but were delayed. iOS 18.1 has been in beta for several weeks and is expected to be released to the public on October 28th. This first round of AI is slated to include only one major feature: notification summaries. iOS 18.2, which is supposed to follow in December, will be a bigger update as it relates to Apple Intelligence, including features like ChatGPT integration and Genmoji generation.
Apple Intelligence in 5 Minutes
In addition to Apple Intelligence and the AirPods Pro 2 hearing aid features, iOS 18.1 includes other updates. These include changes to Control Center, upgrades to iPhone Mirroring, and new call recording and transcription features. The update also opens up the iPhone's NFC chip to third-party developers for the first time.
Apple is also expected to release new M4-based Macs before the end of October. These may include new MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini models. It is unclear whether these new Macs will be announced via press release or at a keynote event.
This is big news for Apple users who have been waiting for their devices to get the new Apple Intelligence features. I'm also curious to see how the new hearing aid features in the AirPods Pro 2 work in practice. The opening of the iPhone's NFC chip to third-party developers could also lead to some interesting new apps and integrations. Overall, it seems like next week will be a busy one for Apple with the release of iOS 18.1, new AirPods Pro 2 firmware, and potentially new Macs.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: