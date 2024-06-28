Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung foldable phones incoming
Reserve your Z Fold 6 or Z Flip 6 now and get $50 of instant Samsung credit and a chance to win $5,000!
Jul 10, Wed, 18:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Apple's sleek AirPods Max headphones are still on sale at one of their lowest prices ever on Amazon

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's sleek AirPods Max headphones are still on sale at one of their lowest prices ever on Amazon
A few weeks ago, we shared that Amazon had discounted Apple's top-notch AirPods Max headphones by a whole $100. This was an amazing deal, firstly because the headphones rarely receive such a significant discount, and secondly, it even surpassed last year's Black Friday markdown of $99.

But don't feel bad if you missed our initial post for this amazing discount on the AirPods Max, as Lady Luck is giving you a second chance with this deal. Thanks to her generosity, these awesome headphones are still on sale at $100 off their price. So, don't waste any more time and snag a pair for less now, as these cans are worth every penny spent!

Apple AirPods Max: Save $100 on Amazon!

Get the premium AirPods Max headphones on Amazon and save $100 in the process. This is one of the best discounts we've ever seen on these amazing headphones. Don't hesitate! Act fast and get a pair for less now!
$100 off (18%)
Buy at Amazon


In true Apple fashion, the AirPods Max are premium headphones from top to bottom, boasting a sleek and minimalistic look. Of course, they have a detailed sound as well, complemented by a strong bass. For an even more incredible listening experience, these bad boys come with Apple's fancy Spatial Audio feature, which makes the audio feel three-dimensional, thus more immersive.

Additionally, the AirPods Max pack top-tier ANC, allowing you to blast your songs without any distractions from the outside world. Moreover, they deliver good battery life, offering up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.

So, yeah! Apple's AirPods Max are among the best headphones on the market with their great sound, capable ANC, and good battery life. On top of that, they offer even greater value at that awesome $100 discount on Amazon. That's why, we strongly suggest acting fast on this one and getting a pair of brand-new AirPods Max headphones at a discounted price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
U.S. government tells some Pixel users to update their phones in 10 days or stop using them
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile does something right for once, quickly reverting controversial recent change
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
T-Mobile users with Samsung and Pixel phones can't believe their luck after surprise discovery
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
Upcoming Motorola phone will give buyers protection never seen from a major manufacturer
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
The incredible Galaxy Tab S9 256GB is heavily discounted at Best Buy, but for an extremely limited time
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free
T-Mobile and Metro are selling the brand-new Motorola Edge (2024) starting at the low price of free

Latest News

WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
WhatsApp beta update streamlines video replies with new shortcut
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
New report puts Samsung ahead of Apple in US smartphone sales, with Motorola a distant third
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
I want to buy the Motorola Razr Plus, but I refuse to do so at this price point
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Fold 6 & Unpacked: Samsung finally catching up with Chinese foldables? | PA Show E7
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
Enjoy up to 50 hours of listening with the dirt-cheap Soundcore Space A40 earbuds with this deal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless