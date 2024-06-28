Apple's sleek AirPods Max headphones are still on sale at one of their lowest prices ever on Amazon
A few weeks ago, we shared that Amazon had discounted Apple's top-notch AirPods Max headphones by a whole $100. This was an amazing deal, firstly because the headphones rarely receive such a significant discount, and secondly, it even surpassed last year's Black Friday markdown of $99.
But don't feel bad if you missed our initial post for this amazing discount on the AirPods Max, as Lady Luck is giving you a second chance with this deal. Thanks to her generosity, these awesome headphones are still on sale at $100 off their price. So, don't waste any more time and snag a pair for less now, as these cans are worth every penny spent!
In true Apple fashion, the AirPods Max are premium headphones from top to bottom, boasting a sleek and minimalistic look. Of course, they have a detailed sound as well, complemented by a strong bass. For an even more incredible listening experience, these bad boys come with Apple's fancy Spatial Audio feature, which makes the audio feel three-dimensional, thus more immersive.
Additionally, the AirPods Max pack top-tier ANC, allowing you to blast your songs without any distractions from the outside world. Moreover, they deliver good battery life, offering up to 20 hours of playtime on a single charge.
So, yeah! Apple's AirPods Max are among the best headphones on the market with their great sound, capable ANC, and good battery life. On top of that, they offer even greater value at that awesome $100 discount on Amazon. That's why, we strongly suggest acting fast on this one and getting a pair of brand-new AirPods Max headphones at a discounted price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
