AirPods hearing aid feature coming soon to the UK
Apple users in the United Kingdom will soon be able to utilize the AirPods Pro 2' full potential and to use them as a hearing aid. Users in the US have been benefiting from this feature for a time now, but it was limited overseas.
The Telegraph reports Apple's plans to enable AirPods Pro 2 to function as hearing aids, offering a potential benefit to individuals with mild or moderate hearing loss.
Apple plans to release a software update within weeks, aligning with new guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care, to introduce this functionality.
Previously, hearing aids typically required a prescription due to regulatory complexities. Under the new guidelines, hearing tests provided by companies like Apple will be sufficient for activating the hearing aid functionality on compatible devices. Officials emphasize that individuals with hearing concerns should still consult a general practitioner for advice.
According to statistics, one in three adults in the UK experiences hearing loss or tinnitus, with over half of those aged 55 or older affected. Of those experiencing hearing loss, around 53% use hearing aids.
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 include a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature designed for individuals with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. To utilize this function, ensure your AirPods Pro 2 are running the latest firmware and are paired with an iPhone or iPad operating on iOS or iPadOS 18.1 or later.
Once activated, you can adjust settings such as amplification level, balance, and tone to tailor the hearing aid functionality to your preferences. These adjustments can be made through the AirPods settings on your device or via Control Center for quick access.
The Telegraph reports Apple's plans to enable AirPods Pro 2 to function as hearing aids, offering a potential benefit to individuals with mild or moderate hearing loss.
While the sleek earbuds already have the capability to test hearing in the UK, they do not yet include the ability to amplify sound. In other countries, such as the US, this functionality is already available.
Apple plans to release a software update within weeks, aligning with new guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care, to introduce this functionality.
Previously, hearing aids typically required a prescription due to regulatory complexities. Under the new guidelines, hearing tests provided by companies like Apple will be sufficient for activating the hearing aid functionality on compatible devices. Officials emphasize that individuals with hearing concerns should still consult a general practitioner for advice.
In this time and age, sadly, I get to know more and more people who are suffering from a form of hearing loss. The AirPods and their function do come handy!
According to statistics, one in three adults in the UK experiences hearing loss or tinnitus, with over half of those aged 55 or older affected. Of those experiencing hearing loss, around 53% use hearing aids.
How does it work?
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 include a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature designed for individuals with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. To utilize this function, ensure your AirPods Pro 2 are running the latest firmware and are paired with an iPhone or iPad operating on iOS or iPadOS 18.1 or later.
To set up the Hearing Aid feature, follow these steps:
- Wear your AirPods Pro 2 and confirm they are connected to your device.
- Navigate to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, select your AirPods, and tap 'Hearing Assistance.'
- If you haven't taken a hearing test, choose 'Take a Hearing Test' and follow the on-screen instructions. Alternatively, you can use a prior test result or add an audiogram from a hearing healthcare professional.
- After completing the test or adding results, tap 'Set Up Hearing Aid,' then 'Get Started,' followed by 'Next,' and finally 'Turn On Hearing Aid.'
Once activated, you can adjust settings such as amplification level, balance, and tone to tailor the hearing aid functionality to your preferences. These adjustments can be made through the AirPods settings on your device or via Control Center for quick access.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: