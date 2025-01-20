Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

AirPods hearing aid feature coming soon to the UK

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Audio
Woman wearing Apple's AirPods on a dark background.
Apple users in the United Kingdom will soon be able to utilize the AirPods Pro 2' full potential and to use them as a hearing aid. Users in the US have been benefiting from this feature for a time now, but it was limited overseas.

The Telegraph reports Apple's plans to enable AirPods Pro 2 to function as hearing aids, offering a potential benefit to individuals with mild or moderate hearing loss.

While the sleek earbuds already have the capability to test hearing in the UK, they do not yet include the ability to amplify sound. In other countries, such as the US, this functionality is already available.

Apple plans to release a software update within weeks, aligning with new guidance from the Department of Health and Social Care, to introduce this functionality.

Previously, hearing aids typically required a prescription due to regulatory complexities. Under the new guidelines, hearing tests provided by companies like Apple will be sufficient for activating the hearing aid functionality on compatible devices. Officials emphasize that individuals with hearing concerns should still consult a general practitioner for advice.

In this time and age, sadly, I get to know more and more people who are suffering from a form of hearing loss. The AirPods and their function do come handy!

According to statistics, one in three adults in the UK experiences hearing loss or tinnitus, with over half of those aged 55 or older affected. Of those experiencing hearing loss, around 53% use hearing aids.

How does it work?


Apple's AirPods Pro 2 include a clinical-grade Hearing Aid feature designed for individuals with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss. To utilize this function, ensure your AirPods Pro 2 are running the latest firmware and are paired with an iPhone or iPad operating on iOS or iPadOS 18.1 or later.

To set up the Hearing Aid feature, follow these steps:

  1. Wear your AirPods Pro 2 and confirm they are connected to your device.
  2. Navigate to Settings on your iPhone or iPad, select your AirPods, and tap 'Hearing Assistance.'
  3. If you haven't taken a hearing test, choose 'Take a Hearing Test' and follow the on-screen instructions. Alternatively, you can use a prior test result or add an audiogram from a hearing healthcare professional.
  4. After completing the test or adding results, tap 'Set Up Hearing Aid,' then 'Get Started,' followed by 'Next,' and finally 'Turn On Hearing Aid.'

Once activated, you can adjust settings such as amplification level, balance, and tone to tailor the hearing aid functionality to your preferences. These adjustments can be made through the AirPods settings on your device or via Control Center for quick access.
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
T-Mobile is no longer letting you decide which app to use
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
Android co-founder says "it's always funny" to hear Bill Gates "whine about losing mobile to Android"
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
It took a year, but T-Mobile's Hulu promo is finally coming through for grandfathered users
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
The Galaxy S25 Ultra: in 2025, a flagship's magic is in the details
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch
Leaked Galaxy S25 promotional images show off Samsung’s newest phones ahead of launch

Latest News

Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Hurry, less than 24 hours left to grab the Apple Watch Series 9 for $120 off at Best Buy
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
Leaked Galaxy S25 Ultra images seem to confirm Samsung's self-sabotaging move
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
The budget Moto G Power 5G (2024) gets a splendid $120 discount at the official store
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Galaxy Z Fold 7 might use lower cost binned Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Apple is giving up the chance to easily get more iPhone users
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
Lifesaving Apple Watch feature came to the rescue of Tim Cook's dad
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless