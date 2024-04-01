AI voice cloning: OpenAI reveals new text-to-speech model with both promise and peril

Recommended Stories

Unlike previous audio projects, Voice Engine stands out for its ability to mimic individual voices with remarkable accuracy, capturing nuances in cadence and intonation. And all it needs is just 15 seconds to replicate a person's voice.Among OpenAI's partners is the Norman Prince Neurosciences Institute at Lifespan, where the technology is used to help patients in voice rehabilitation. For instance, it was used to restore the speech of a young patient who had difficulty speaking clearly due to a brain tumor. The AI learned from earlier recordings for a school project.In addition to its applications in healthcare, the custom speech model has caught the attention of companies like Spotify, which sees potential in translating audio content, such as podcasts, into multiple languages. However, OpenAI emphasizes ethical guidelines for using the technology, including obtaining consent from original speakers and disclosing AI-generated content to listeners.Also, before considering a wider release, OpenAI is soliciting feedback and urging public awareness of the challenges posed by advanced AI tech. This includes advocating for the phasing out of voice authentication in sensitive areas like banking.OpenAI added in its blog post: