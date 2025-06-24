T-Mobile just made Metro's data caps much harder to actually reach

Metro plans now come with way more high speed data



and it is rolling out perks across the board – for all its users. And this, of course, means that its prepaid arm is also part of the celebration. T-Mobile just recently scored the "Best Network" title and it is rolling out perks across the board – for all its users. And this, of course, means that its prepaid arm is also part of the celebration.



, Metro customers on the carrier's most popular plans will still get unlimited 5G data, but now with way more premium data included. Here's how the plans are changing: Starting June 26 , Metro customers on the carrier's most popular plans will still get unlimited 5G data, but now with way more premium data included. Here's how the plans are changing:



$50 with AutoPay: Premium data goes from 35 GB to 50 GB

$60 with AutoPay: Premium data doubles from 35 GB to 70 GB



– T-Mobile , June 2025



More full-speed data means less slowing down



Such a big jump in premium data is great – especially since the $60 plan now offers double the high-speed allowance. That means smoother streaming, faster sharing and less lag when you are online all day.



I mean, having more high-speed data at no extra cost is always a good thing, especially when we are all pretty much glued to our phones 24/7. And in this case, it actually gives Metro a leg up on the competition.

Take Verizon , for example – its priciest prepaid plan costs the same as Metro’s but tops out at 50 GB of premium data. With Metro now offering up to 70 GB, that’s a pretty big difference for people who want the most out of their plan without going over budget.



And with no signs that this is just a promo, it looks like Metro customers can count on these increases being part of the plan going forward. Of course, once you hit that premium cap, slower speeds may still kick in – but getting more of that full-speed window upfront is a solid win.





Can Metro's bigger premium data boost make you consider switching? Definitely – more full-speed data is a game changer. Maybe – depends on the fine print and coverage. Nah – I'm happy with my current plan. I don't use prepaid carriers. Definitely – more full-speed data is a game changer. 0% Maybe – depends on the fine print and coverage. 50% Nah – I'm happy with my current plan. 50% I don't use prepaid carriers. 0%

It's a solid win for prepaid users and a smart PR move, too



T-Mobile 's been getting heat lately, especially after 's been getting heat lately, especially after those price hikes , so this boost to Metro's prepaid plans feels like a well-timed way to win some goodwill back.



With premium data on Metro's $50 and $60 AutoPay plans now hitting 50 GB and 70 GB, it could start to feel close to unlimited for most people. Sure, you can blow past that if you are using your phone as a hotspot or as your main internet at home, but for regular mobile use, that is a ton of headroom.