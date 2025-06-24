T-Mobile just made Metro's data caps much harder to actually reach
Metro plans now come with way more high speed data
T-Mobile just recently scored the "Best Network" title and it is rolling out perks across the board – for all its users. And this, of course, means that its prepaid arm is also part of the celebration.
Starting June 26, Metro customers on the carrier's most popular plans will still get unlimited 5G data, but now with way more premium data included. Here's how the plans are changing:
- $50 with AutoPay: Premium data goes from 35 GB to 50 GB
- $60 with AutoPay: Premium data doubles from 35 GB to 70 GB
It’s all part of Metro’s commitment to value and simplicity — helping customers stream, share and connect with fewer slowdowns and more freedom, all backed by T-Mobile’s network.
– T-Mobile, June 2025
More full-speed data means less slowing down
Such a big jump in premium data is great – especially since the $60 plan now offers double the high-speed allowance. That means smoother streaming, faster sharing and less lag when you are online all day.
I mean, having more high-speed data at no extra cost is always a good thing, especially when we are all pretty much glued to our phones 24/7. And in this case, it actually gives Metro a leg up on the competition.
Take Verizon, for example – its priciest prepaid plan costs the same as Metro’s but tops out at 50 GB of premium data. With Metro now offering up to 70 GB, that’s a pretty big difference for people who want the most out of their plan without going over budget.
And with no signs that this is just a promo, it looks like Metro customers can count on these increases being part of the plan going forward. Of course, once you hit that premium cap, slower speeds may still kick in – but getting more of that full-speed window upfront is a solid win.
It's a solid win for prepaid users and a smart PR move, too
T-Mobile's been getting heat lately, especially after those price hikes, so this boost to Metro's prepaid plans feels like a well-timed way to win some goodwill back.
With premium data on Metro's $50 and $60 AutoPay plans now hitting 50 GB and 70 GB, it could start to feel close to unlimited for most people. Sure, you can blow past that if you are using your phone as a hotspot or as your main internet at home, but for regular mobile use, that is a ton of headroom.
In fact, the average smartphone in the US was chewing through about 21.9 GB a month by the end of 2024. So, if that sounds like you, you probably won't hit the cap anyway – but having that extra headroom is still a nice bonus.
Speaking of bonuses, starting July 8, eligible T-Mobile customers will also be able to grab a free DashPass subscription, which usually costs $10 a month or $120 a year.
