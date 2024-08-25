Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Insider surprised by Apple's "unusual" pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release

Pretty much all sources, credible and semi-credible, are pointing to a September 10 launch for the iPhone 16 series. This has the potential to be one of the biggest iPhone launches in recent years because of the new handset's emphasis on AI features and Apple is going out of the way to make sure everything goes smoothly.

After the September 10 announcement, which will fall on a Tuesday, Apple will probably release the phones on September 20. From a hardware perspective, the iPhone 16 family isn't going to be drastically different than the iPhone 15, which is why the marketing push will center around Apple Intelligence, the Cupertino giant's suite of AI features.

According to the latest scoop from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, Apple Intelligence will be a key part of the iPhone 16 sales pitch in stores. To that end, the company has started training retail employees on Apple Intelligence features.



Gurman has also revealed that Apple is going to hold an unusual meeting for retail store employees on the evening of September 12 or the morning of September 13 and attendance will be mandatory. That's strange because pre-launch sessions are usually held on Sundays and not during the week.

Gurman didn't expand on why the meeting was moved up but we are guessing Apple wants to give store employees ample time to get acquainted with Apple Intelligence features.

The iPhone 16 won't ship out of the gate with Apple Intelligence, with the company reportedly targeting October for the first batch of features. The full roll-out will reportedly not be complete until the first half of 2025.

Some of the features are now available in beta and they aren't what you would call game-changing but the sentiments may change as more updates are released.

Apple Intelligence will bring to the table an improved Siri with more contextual awareness, prioritization of important notifications, summaries of web pages and voice notes, phone call transcriptions, and writing tools.
