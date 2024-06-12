Samsung to get ahead of Apple with this AI feature on the Galaxy Z Fold 6

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

It's not been a full week since Apple announced its Apple Intelligence coming with iOS 18, and Samsung is apparently ahead with an AI feature that could arrive on the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

As you probably know, Samsung's next Unpacked event is around the corner: it's expected to take place in France on July 10. The summer edition of the Unpacked event will surely showcase the next generation of foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. We shouldn't say that something is going to happen for sure, but there are so many leaks and findings about the aforementioned foldable duo that I don't see how they could not materialize in less than a month.

The Z Fold 6 and the Z Flip 6 are anticipated to include a range of AI features, similar to the Galaxy S24 series. According to the prominent leaker Ice Universe on X, the book style Galaxy Z Fold 6 will introduce a unique AI feature that has not been seen before. Shared images show a drawing of architecture with notes, which is then transformed into a detailed image with annotations and a miniaturized version of the original drawing.



The tipster noted that this feature would debut on the Fold 6 before Apple could implement a similar function, although no specific release date was provided. It remains uncertain whether Samsung will showcase this feature during the Unpacked event, so take this with a grain of salt.

Apple introduced its Apple Intelligence during the WWDC on June 10, bringing new AI-based features to iOS 18, which will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the upcoming iPhone 16 series models.

This suite of features, also accessible on iPads and Macs, includes tools like tone adjustment for emails, grammar proofreading, and creating concise summaries. Priority Notifications use AI to highlight important personal alerts, while Genmoji allows users to generate custom emojis based on text descriptions.

Other features include Image Playground, which lets users create custom images from descriptive words, and Image Wand, which refines rough sketches into polished images. Siri has been enhanced with Natural Language understanding and Personal Context capabilities, allowing it to recall ongoing conversations and search through personal data to provide relevant answers.
