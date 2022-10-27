Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time
Age of Empires is one of the biggest real-time strategy franchises of all time, but for more than 25 years it’s been “stuck” on a single platform: PC. Truth be told, mobile gamers have been blessed with not one, but two Age of Empires games, but these aren’t faithful recreations of any of the four games in the series.
Unfortunately, these mobile games shared too few things with the PC game, so Microsoft was forced to shut down both after a few years. The good news is the Redmond-based company is still willing to invest in another Age of Empires game, even after the two previous titles failed to appeal to fans.
Earlier this week, the Age of Empires franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary, an impressive milestone that was marked appropriately by Microsoft. First off, the owner of the series announced that Age of Empires is finally coming to Xbox consoles. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition arrives on Xbox on January 31, 2023, while Age of Empires IV will drop later next year.
Secondly, Microsoft announced Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, which includes two new civilizations – Malian and Ottoman, new achievements and challengers, new biomes, 8 new multiplayer maps, and 11 new game languages. Age of Empires IV owners will receive the Anniversary Update for free.
Last but not least, Microsoft revealed that it’s bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time. The game is developed by World’s Edge, a studio owned by Microsoft that oversees the Age of Empires franchise.
Unfortunately, apart from a short teaser, nothing else is known about the game, but it looks like this will be a faithful adaptation of the successful formular, so we’re definitely here for it.
Microsoft launched Age of Empires: Castle Siege, a tower defense type of game, on Android and iOS devices about seven years ago. Soon after, it was followed by Age of Empires: World Domination, a real-time strategy game, which was also released on both mobile platforms.
