Save on the latest Gaming Chromebook

Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time

Microsoft Games
@cosminvasile
Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time
Age of Empires is one of the biggest real-time strategy franchises of all time, but for more than 25 years it’s been “stuck” on a single platform: PC. Truth be told, mobile gamers have been blessed with not one, but two Age of Empires games, but these aren’t faithful recreations of any of the four games in the series.

Microsoft launched Age of Empires: Castle Siege, a tower defense type of game, on Android and iOS devices about seven years ago. Soon after, it was followed by Age of Empires: World Domination, a real-time strategy game, which was also released on both mobile platforms.

Unfortunately, these mobile games shared too few things with the PC game, so Microsoft was forced to shut down both after a few years. The good news is the Redmond-based company is still willing to invest in another Age of Empires game, even after the two previous titles failed to appeal to fans.



Earlier this week, the Age of Empires franchise celebrated its 25th anniversary, an impressive milestone that was marked appropriately by Microsoft. First off, the owner of the series announced that Age of Empires is finally coming to Xbox consoles. Age of Empires II: Definitive Edition arrives on Xbox on January 31, 2023, while Age of Empires IV will drop later next year.

Secondly, Microsoft announced Age of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition, which includes two new civilizations – Malian and Ottoman, new achievements and challengers, new biomes, 8 new multiplayer maps, and 11 new game languages. Age of Empires IV owners will receive the Anniversary Update for free.

Last but not least, Microsoft revealed that it’s bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time. The game is developed by World’s Edge, a studio owned by Microsoft that oversees the Age of Empires franchise.

Unfortunately, apart from a short teaser, nothing else is known about the game, but it looks like this will be a faithful adaptation of the successful formular, so we’re definitely here for it.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Despite 'lackluster' iPhone 14 series demand, Apple totally crushed it in China last quarter
Despite 'lackluster' iPhone 14 series demand, Apple totally crushed it in China last quarter
Ordered a Pixel 7 with trade-in? Pay close attention to your purchase confirmation!
Ordered a Pixel 7 with trade-in? Pay close attention to your purchase confirmation!
Redmi K60 Gaming appears on IMEI with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 promises
Redmi K60 Gaming appears on IMEI with Snapdragon 8 Gen2 promises
Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time
Microsoft is bringing Age of Empires to mobile, for real this time
Apple messes up with gambling ads: takes a step back after developer backlash (for now)
Apple messes up with gambling ads: takes a step back after developer backlash (for now)
With a pen, hefty battery, and more, the half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) is a dream budget phone
With a pen, hefty battery, and more, the half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2021) is a dream budget phone

Popular stories

T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile has three different 5G phones on sale for free with broken trade-ins now
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
T-Mobile's Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G can now be yours for just $99 (no trade-in needed)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Best Buy has the gargantuan Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE mid-ranger on sale at excellent prices
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Probably the best Lenovo Android tablet around is on sale at definitely its best prices yet
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
Incredible new flash sale drops the unlocked OnePlus 9 5G to a measly $299
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless