After Google and Apple, AI companies might be next on DOJ's list

DOJ antitrust chief warns AI companies to play fair with artists





Media outlet NBC News reports that the Justice Department’s top antitrust enforcer issued a stern warning to tech firms involved in AI, indicating that they might face regulatory action unless they devise fair compensation methods for artists, entertainers, and other creators.





At a Stanford University conference attended by AI researchers, executives, and government officials, Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Kanter warned:









The conference focused on the economic impact of generative AI systems such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini and the potential application of antitrust laws. Alongside other areas of concern, Kanter highlighted compensation for creators:







The warning is right on time, as AI companies and artists are at each other's throats lately. The warning is right on time, as AI companies and artists are at each other's throats lately. Scarlett Johansson, the actress, just called out OpenAI for its new chatbot, GPT-4o . Apparently, the voice sounds way too similar to hers, and guess what? She already said no to being the voice for it.



And it's not just Scarlett Johansson! AI companies like OpenAI and Microsoft are getting slammed with lawsuits left and right. Authors, The New York Times (and other news outlets) are suing them for how they train their AI models – basically, by using creative works without permission. Hollywood and the entertainment industry, as a whole, have been fighting over AI for quite a while now, too.



The Justice Department isn't saying it is taking action right away, but Kanter did say they are keeping a close eye on what is happening in the AI industry.



Recommended Stories Appointed by President Biden, Kanter has taken a strong stance against anti-competitive practices, particularly in the tech industry. The Justice Department has already filed lawsuits against tech giants like Apple and Google.



Back in spring, Back in spring, the Justice Department went after Apple with an antitrust lawsuit . The authorities basically accused Apple of being a bully in the smartphone market by controlling everything on iPhones (iOS). This, they say, forces people to pay more than they should.