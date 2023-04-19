Adobe Lightroom adds RAW support for photos taken on your Pixel 4a, 5a, and 6a

Adobe has recently updated its Lightroom application to add RAW photo support for Google's midrange Pixel smartphones, such as the Pixel 4a, Pixel 5a, and Pixel 6a. This means that users of these devices can now use this popular photo editing app to edit their photos.



Adobe Lightroom is a powerful tool that allows users to adjust various aspects of their photos such as exposure, contrast, color, and more. With the latest update, Adobe Lightroom is a powerful tool that allows users to adjust various aspects of their photos such as exposure, contrast, color, and more. With the latest update, 9to5Google discovered that Pixel 4a, 5a, and 6a users can now take advantage of this app's features to enhance their photos and create stunning visual content.



Prior to this update, only a limited number of Android devices were supported by Adobe Lightroom, and certainly not less powerful devices. However, with the inclusion of Google Pixel 4a, 5a, and 6a, a wider range of users can now benefit from the app's capabilities. This move is likely to increase the app's user base and make it more accessible to a wider audience.





Traditionally, Google Pixel devices use Google's computational photography prowess to produce, what most consider to be very good looking photos, without the need for tweaks or a Pro mode. However, RAW images offer photographers greater control over their images by allowing them to capture more detail and information than a standard JPEG image.





The above is why most photographers, or those who need to make significant edits to their images, tend to prefer the RAW format. Thankfully, with the April 2023 update to Lightroom version 6.3 — or Lightroom Classic 12.3 — and the most recent version of the Camera Raw extension (15.3) you will be able to edit RAW photos taken with your mid-range Pixel.



