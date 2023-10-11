Google Pixel Watch 2 at Best Buy - $349.99!
Upcoming event
Last day of Prime Day Fall deals! Save big on phones now.
Oct 12, Thu, 2:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Save up to $400 on a brand new phone - no trade-in or carrier plans required!

Adobe Lightroom mobile adds HDR support on Android 14 for select Google Pixel models

Android Software updates Apps Google
Adobe Lightroom mobile adds HDR support on Android 14 for select Google Pixel models
Adobe Lightroom for Android has received a major update, adding support for HDR images. This means that users can now edit and export their HDR images directly from the app, without having to use a separate program.

The news was shared directly by Adobe via their help site while singing praises to High Dynamic Range (HDR) and the impact it has on photos. However, there are a couple of limitations to the app's support of this format.

While you will now be able to capture, edit, and export HDR photos within the Lightroom Android app (v9.0.0), you will only be able to do so on supported devices running Android 14. Right now, the list of devices is pretty limited, including only the Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 Pro.

Currently, there is no mention of the newly released Pixel 8 series on the Adobe help page or the Play Store release notes, but presumably that won't be the case for long. Google's newest phones will be the first to support the new Ultra HDR feature for Android 14, which will allow users to capture and edit HDR images with an even wider range of dynamic range. Surprisingly, though, the barely four-month-old Google Pixel Fold is not supported as confirmed by its omission from the device support list and my own testing with the device.

For supported devices, using the new HDR feature within Lightroom is easy. Simply open an HDR image within the application, go into "Edit" mode and select the "Light" tool. Next, scroll to the bottom and toggle on the "Edit in HDR Mode" option. You will then see an HDR logo on the top right that you can tap to view the histogram and adjust your image. Don't forget to check the "HDR Output" box when you are ready to export!

The addition of HDR support to Lightroom for Android and Google's upcoming Ultra HDR feature are great news for Android users who enjoy taking and editing HDR photos, but don't want to switch back and forth between applications to do so. Hopefully, we see support for this format expand to more devices and third party image editing apps.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Adobe Lightroom mobile adds HDR support on Android 14 for select Google Pixel models
Adobe Lightroom mobile adds HDR support on Android 14 for select Google Pixel models
Ultimate value-for-money tablet Lenovo Tab M8 is now even cheaper
Ultimate value-for-money tablet Lenovo Tab M8 is now even cheaper
Last deal call on a cheap Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at 50% off for Prime Day!
Last deal call on a cheap Garmin Vivoactive 4 smartwatch at 50% off for Prime Day!
Apple has a huge opportunity to improve its iPhone accessories business
Apple has a huge opportunity to improve its iPhone accessories business
Android Auto 10.6 is rolling out and may include an easy way to terminate your wireless connection
Android Auto 10.6 is rolling out and may include an easy way to terminate your wireless connection
Last chance to score Motorola Moto G Stylus with this great Prime Day deal!
Last chance to score Motorola Moto G Stylus with this great Prime Day deal!
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless