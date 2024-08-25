Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet
Image credit — PhoneArena
The new Google Pixel 9 series has a hidden feature called Adaptive Touch that improves the phone's responsiveness in challenging situations like when your fingers or the screen are wet. This was discovered shortly after the phone's recent launch, even though Google didn't specifically mention it during their presentation.
Adaptive Touch is located in the phone's settings under Display > Touch sensitivity. When you turn it on, the phone's touch sensitivity automatically adjusts to your surroundings, what you're doing, and whether you have a screen protector on. There were rumors about this feature back in March, but now we know for sure it's on the Pixel 9, and it works particularly well when your fingers are wet.
Adaptive Touch can be toggled on or off from the Display > Touch sensitivity menu
Tests comparing the Pixel 9 with Adaptive Touch to the older Pixel 8 Pro without it show a clear difference. Scrolling on the Pixel 9 with wet fingers feels smooth and normal, while the Pixel 8 Pro jumps and stutters.
The jury is still out on how it performs with different types of screen protectors. In my personal experience, I did have some trouble with a tempered glass screen protector when using the fingerprint reader, although it improved once I deleted my fingerprints and added them again after applying it. Likely, Adaptive Touch increased the sensitivity once the fingerprints were registered again. The main improvement is that the Pixel 9 can now adjust its touch sensitivity in more situations, not just when you have a screen protector.
Adaptive Touch is turned on by default on the Pixel 9, so you don't have to do anything to use it. It's hard to imagine why you'd want to turn it off, but you can find the option in the same place in the settings if you need to.
This new feature is a great addition to the Pixel 9, making it easier to use in all sorts of situations. Whether you're caught in the rain or just have sweaty hands, you can still use your phone without any problems. Additionally, the Pixel 9 series for the first time comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which adds to the experience.
