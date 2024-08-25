Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

Adaptive Touch launches on the Google Pixel 9 series so you can unlock when your fingers are wet

By
0comments
Image credit — PhoneArena

The new Google Pixel 9 series has a hidden feature called Adaptive Touch that improves the phone's responsiveness in challenging situations like when your fingers or the screen are wet. This was discovered shortly after the phone's recent launch, even though Google didn't specifically mention it during their presentation.

Adaptive Touch is located in the phone's settings under Display > Touch sensitivity. When you turn it on, the phone's touch sensitivity automatically adjusts to your surroundings, what you're doing, and whether you have a screen protector on. There were rumors about this feature back in March, but now we know for sure it's on the Pixel 9, and it works particularly well when your fingers are wet.

Adaptive Touch can be toggled on or off from the Display > Touch sensitivity menu

Tests comparing the Pixel 9 with Adaptive Touch to the older Pixel 8 Pro without it show a clear difference. Scrolling on the Pixel 9 with wet fingers feels smooth and normal, while the Pixel 8 Pro jumps and stutters.

The jury is still out on how it performs with different types of screen protectors. In my personal experience, I did have some trouble with a tempered glass screen protector when using the fingerprint reader, although it improved once I deleted my fingerprints and added them again after applying it. Likely, Adaptive Touch increased the sensitivity once the fingerprints were registered again. The main improvement is that the Pixel 9 can now adjust its touch sensitivity in more situations, not just when you have a screen protector.

Adaptive Touch is turned on by default on the Pixel 9, so you don't have to do anything to use it. It's hard to imagine why you'd want to turn it off, but you can find the option in the same place in the settings if you need to.

This new feature is a great addition to the Pixel 9, making it easier to use in all sorts of situations. Whether you're caught in the rain or just have sweaty hands, you can still use your phone without any problems. Additionally, the Pixel 9 series for the first time comes with an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, which adds to the experience.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
World's slimmest foldable phone will undercut Galaxy Z Fold 6 in price, too
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Best Buy slashes a huge $250 off the 256GB Pixel Tablet, but for extremely limited time
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
Android is about to receive a significant speed boost
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
FCC deals a blow to T-Mobile and SpaceX's satellite ambitions but there's still hope
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
Samsung display breakthrough to bring phones that won't have to be charged daily
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October
First titanium Samsung Galaxy Z Fold may launch in October

Latest News

Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
Grabbing iPad from the room is too much of a chore? Apple's robotic iPad will be for you
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
The flagship OnePlus 12 256GB is selling fast after a gorgeous discount on Amazon
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
Lack of moderation lands Telegram CEO in jail
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
iOS 18 adds this great feature that uses Face ID to lock your apps and also hide them from others
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
Insider surprised by Apple's 'unusual' pre-launch move ahead of iPhone 16 release
Android malware attack relays NFC data from your card to thief standing at an ATM wiping you out
Android malware attack relays NFC data from your card to thief standing at an ATM wiping you out
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless