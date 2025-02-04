Adaptive Charging might be the next big battery feature for the Pixel Watch
We probably all know that leaving your phone charging for hours on end isn't great for the battery, but it's easy to forget how much overcharging can actually mess with it. To solve that, Google rolled out Adaptive Charging, which keeps Pixel phones from overcharging and helps preserve the battery. Now, it looks like Google might be bringing this feature to its Pixel Watch models as well.
However, the feature isn't live yet, so we don't really know how Adaptive Charging will work on the Pixel Watch just yet. Still, we could expect it to function like it does on Pixel smartphones, where it learns your charging routine and prevents your device from hitting 100% until about an hour before you typically unplug it.
That said, this might not be a huge deal for some Pixel Watch owners. A lot of people charge their watches throughout the day, especially those using them for sleep tracking. With the Pixel Watch 3's 24-hour battery life, daily charging is a must. So, it's hard to imagine users consistently stopping at 80% just to avoid overcharging.
Still, even though Adaptive Charging may not boost the total usage time, it would definitely help preserve the battery's health over time. As of now, though, we don't know which Pixel Watch will get the feature first, but probably the latest Pixel Watch 3. There's no word from Google on when (or if) it will roll this out, but it would definitely be a nice upgrade to bring the Pixel Watch more in line with the competition.
A deep dive into the most recent update of the Pixel Watch Management Service system app (version 2024.10.14.685782837) hints that Google might be planning to bring Adaptive Charging to the Pixel Watch soon.
It's a concept much like Apple's Optimized Battery Charging, which works similarly. With watchOS 7 and newer, your Apple Watch picks up on your charging habits and adjusts to help boost your battery's longevity.
When we reviewed the Pixel Watch 3, it easily charged from 15% to 80% in around 20 minutes, but it took an additional 40 minutes or so to reach a full 100%. | Image credit – PhoneArena
