Acer just made its Nitro gaming laptops way sleeker without sacrificing power

For cooling, all these devices feature dual-fan systems with quad-intake and quad-exhaust technology. The new models take it up a notch with liquid metal thermal grease on the processors and vector heat pipes, ensuring optimized heat transfer for enhanced performance during intense gaming.So, what sets these new Nitro laptops apart? For starters, there is the screen size, of course – one rocks an 18-inch display, while the others stick with 16 inches. But the Nitro 16S AI and Nitro V 16S AI go for a sleeker vibe with a slim profile under 19.9 mm. Because of that thinner build, they also pack a smaller 76Whr battery compared to the standard 90Whr on the non-S models.

Price and availability







Nitro 18 AI is launching in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) this August, with prices starting at €1,499 (roughly $1,700 when directly converted). US pricing and release details are still TBD.

Nitro 16 AI will hit North America in Q3 and land in EMEA in July, starting at €1,399 ($1590 when directly converted).

Nitro 16S AI is also dropping in EMEA in July, with the same €1,399 starting point.

Nitro V 16S AI is expected in North America sometime in Q3, while EMEA will get it in August starting at €1,299 (around $1475 when directly converted).

So yeah, we will have to wait a bit longer for the US details. I guess the holdup could be tied to the uncertainty around the new import tariffs from the Trump administration. Right now, it is still unclear which gadgets – smartphones, laptops and other tech – will be exempt, if any . That makes it tricky to lock in final US pricing. Stay tuned, as we'll update once more info drops.

Now, when comparing the Nitro V 16S AI and Nitro 16S AI directly, the main difference is in the processor options. The V model comes with just the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365, while the 16S AI gives you more flexibility – you can pick between the Ryzen AI 9 365, AI 7 350, or AI 5 340.Connectivity-wise, the 18-inch model, the 16-inch one and the Nitro 16S AI all support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 or higher. The Nitro V 16S AI also has Wi-Fi 6E, but its Bluetooth tops out at 5.2. However, all models come with USB 4 ports for versatile connections and feature FHD IR cameras – good for streaming or video calls. And with NitroSense and the built-in Experience Zone, you can explore a variety of AI features that aim to boost both gaming and productivity.When it comes to US availability, things are still a bit up in the air, but here is what we and Acer, for that matter, know so far: