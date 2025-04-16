Say hello to the upgraded ASUS TUF Gaming A14 laptop

Refurbished iPhone 13 from just $268

There's a new gaming laptop – and it's not on the horizon, it's right here. Asus just introduced its 14-inch gaming machine that's all about super portable design (the company calls it "ultraportable") and a performance that gets boosted by some AI whistles and bells.

One of the two pillars that make the TUF Gaming A14 appealing is the new video card, namely – Nvidia's GeForce RTX 5060. With it, the laptop taps into the latest DLSS 4 technology, which uses AI-driven advancements like Multi Frame Generation and enhanced Ray Reconstruction to boost frame rates, sharpen visuals, and reduce latency.

Laptop GPUs can be substantially slower than their desktop counterparts, but keep in mind that laptops have lower Total Graphics Power (TGP) than desktops. Laptops prioritize energy efficiency, heat management, and portability. Unlike desktops that rely on high-wattage power supplies, laptops use batteries or small adapters, so limiting TGP helps conserve power and extend battery life while keeping temperatures in check.

The mobile RTX 5090, for example, can be inferior to the desktop variant, but it consumes 70% less power, making its performance-per-watt ratio OK.

Thanks to fifth-gen Tensor Cores and the muscle of the RTX 50 Series, the A14 can handle everything from graphically intense blockbusters to timeless classics with smoother and sharper performance, Asus claims.



At the heart of the A14 is AMD's Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, offering 8 cores, 16 threads, and an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI computing. TOPS stands for Tera Operations Per Second. It measures how many trillion AI-related calculations the processor can perform each second.

This chip should provide seamless performance across demanding titles and background tasks like streaming or communication apps. With on-chip AI tasks becoming more essential, the onboard NPU enables features like hand gesture recognition and eye gaze correction while conserving power and avoiding the delays and costs of relying on the cloud.

Recommended Stories
Despite its impressive power, the A14 remains compact and lightweight, weighing just 1.46 kg and measuring only 1.69 cm in thickness. Even with this slim profile, it supports up to an RTX 5060 GPU with a 110W max TGP in Manual Mode, outperforming many rivals in its class. It also includes dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and dual M.2 SSD slots for high-speed storage upgrades.
Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaways may never be the same again
T-Mobile is working on a glitch that caused some customers with AutoPay enabled to be charged twice
T-Mobile might soon make up for one of its most controversial changes of the last couple of years
Verizon has quietly upgraded its best plan in two big T-Mobile-crushing ways
Well, that's new! AT&T just made your router as upgradeable as your phone
Laptop running hot while typing emails? It might be Outlook's fault
Samsung could replace Gemini as Motorola also plans to leave Apple Intelligence in the dust
Have a Qi2 phone? Enjoy the benefits of MagSafe with these excellent Baseus Ultra Slim power banks!
The mighty Asus ROG Strix Scar 18 (2025) is up for grabs
