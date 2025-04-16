Say hello to the upgraded ASUS TUF Gaming A14 laptop

Recommended Stories

At the heart of the A14 is AMD's Ryzen AI 7 350 processor, offering 8 cores, 16 threads, and an integrated neural processing unit (NPU) delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI computing. TOPS stands for Tera Operations Per Second. It measures how many trillion AI-related calculations the processor can perform each second.This chip should provide seamless performance across demanding titles and background tasks like streaming or communication apps. With on-chip AI tasks becoming more essential, the onboard NPU enables features like hand gesture recognition and eye gaze correction while conserving power and avoiding the delays and costs of relying on the cloud.Despite its impressive power, the A14 remains compact and lightweight, weighing just 1.46 kg and measuring only 1.69 cm in thickness. Even with this slim profile, it supports up to an RTX 5060 GPU with a 110W max TGP in Manual Mode, outperforming many rivals in its class. It also includes dual-channel LPDDR5 memory and dual M.2 SSD slots for high-speed storage upgrades.