If you want a phone with a 10/10 repairability score, here it is
If you can’t stand the idea of another person touching, disassembling and toying with your phone’s interiors, then you’ve probably got DIY instead of DNA.
That’s why it’s almost impossible you’ve never heard of the Fairphone 5 whose creators make sure that you can easily swap out its parts, including the screen, battery, camera modules, loudspeakers, and the USB-C port without being a sorcerer of any kind.
Talking specs-wise, the Fairphone 5 packs a Qualcomm QCM6490 SoC that’s based on the Snapdragon 782G. This means you're getting mid-range performance, but it's a clear step up from the Fairphone 4's Snapdragon 750G SoC. The chip is matched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and you can even pop in a microSD card to add up to 2TB more storage.
The phone kicks off with Android 13, and the best part is that Fairphone goes big by committing to five major OS updates and eight years of security patches. It is even aiming to push that to a decade. It’s only fair to call it the “Decadephone”!
That’s why it’s almost impossible you’ve never heard of the Fairphone 5 whose creators make sure that you can easily swap out its parts, including the screen, battery, camera modules, loudspeakers, and the USB-C port without being a sorcerer of any kind.
Now, the reputable iFixit (the world’s largest online repair community) gave the Fairphone 5 a solid 10/10 repairability score (via Android Headlines).
Overall, the Fairphone 5 keeps the aspects that were great about previous models and adds some well thought out improvements to the repair experience, like individually replaceable cameras. It features a modular design with easy access to critical parts and easily accessible, reasonably priced replacement parts. Furthermore, Fairphone provides the necessary repair information.
The plastic back still comes off fairly easily as Fairphone doesn’t glue it – one has to unclip it and it’s ready to go. Compared to the Fairphone 4, the new Fairphone 5 has a redesigned cover with an increased thickness of the nano coating for an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. On the inside, there’s a larger (4,200mAh instead of 3,905mAh) battery that takes up more space than before but is still easily removable.
Talking specs-wise, the Fairphone 5 packs a Qualcomm QCM6490 SoC that’s based on the Snapdragon 782G. This means you're getting mid-range performance, but it's a clear step up from the Fairphone 4's Snapdragon 750G SoC. The chip is matched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and you can even pop in a microSD card to add up to 2TB more storage.
The phone kicks off with Android 13, and the best part is that Fairphone goes big by committing to five major OS updates and eight years of security patches. It is even aiming to push that to a decade. It’s only fair to call it the “Decadephone”!
Things that are NOT allowed: