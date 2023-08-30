Fairphone 5 is here with eco-friendly design, upgraded performance, and more









The Fairphone 5 features a 6.46-inch Full HD+ display that boasts a 90Hz refresh rate. The OLED screen is made of Corning Gorilla Glass, and the best part is that it's easy to replace if needed.

A bit more about the Fairphone 5 design and colors

The Fairphone 5 is made from more than 70% fair or recycled materials with a design focused on sustainability. Nothing in the Fairphone 5 is glued down, so you can fix it yourself. The phone is built with modular parts which can easily be disassembled.









It comes in three colors: matte black, sky blue, or transparent edition. The back cover is made from 100% recycled plastic.

What is the Fairphone 5 camera like?

On the back of the Fairphone 5, there's a dual camera setup: the main camera is a Sony IMX800, and there's also an ultrawide one with an IMX 858 sensor that can capture super wide shots at 121°. The selfie camera on the front is 50MP too. And guess what, all three camera modules can be replaced if you want.







Let’s talk about performance

Inside the Fairphone 5, there's a Qualcomm QCM6490 chipset, a version of the Snapdragon 782G designed for IoT and industry use. This means you're getting mid-range performance, but it's a clear step up from the Fairphone 4's Snapdragon 750G SoC. The chip is matched with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and you can even pop in a microSD card to add up to 2TB more storage.



The phone kicks off with Android 13, and Fairphone goes big by committing to five major OS updates and eight years of security patches. It is even aiming to push that to a decade. And to top it off, the Fairphone 5 is backed by a solid 5-year warranty.



The Fairphone 5 is also equipped with Bluetooth 5.2, supports dual SIM using nano-SIM and eSIM, both with 5G capability, features dual speakers, boasts an IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, includes NFC technology, and has a fingerprint scanner mounted on the side.

What is the Fairphone 5 battery and charging?

Compared to its predecessor, the Fairphone 5 packs a larger 4,200mAh battery. According to the company, this battery can stay powered for up to 459 hours in idle mode. When actively used, it can last throughout the day.



The company claims the battery can reach 50% charge in just 30 minutes with a 30W charging speed. The Fairphone 5 is equipped with a USB-C charging port and supports wired charging only. And yes, you can change the battery yourself in seconds.









Fairphone claims this is its most ethical battery to date, with all cobalt sourced from mines with improved working conditions, fair lithium, 100% Fairtrade gold, 100% recycled tin solder paste, 80% recycled steel and nickel alloy, and 75% recycled plastics in its composition.

What is the Fairphone 5 price and availability?

The Fairphone 5 is already available for pre-order, and the price is €699.00 ($761). Shipping starts from September 14, depending on your color choice. For now, the Fairphone 5 is coming only to Europe, but just recently, the Fairphone 4 was launched in the US, so it would not be surprising if the Fairphone 5 also gets released in the US. The price should be similar, but we will know for sure when and if it happens.

If you're into fixing your own devices, looking to purchase more eco-friendly products, or simply want the choice to replace your smartphone's battery on your own, you are in the right place. The Dutch company Fairphone has just launched its latest repairable smartphone: the Fairphone 5.The company upgraded its next-generation Fairphone with a better display, improved battery, and extended software update support compared to its predecessor. In general, it introduced a phone that is in line with 2023 technology and trends.But actually, the best thing about the Fairphone 5 is that you can easily swap out its parts, including the screen, battery, camera modules, loudspeakers, and the USB-C port. And that is not all since the company promises a solid 8 years of software and security updates. So, let's jump in and check out what the Fairphone 5 is all about!