Google Chrome's iPhone update makes switching between work and personal browsing easier

IT administrators benefit too. They can decide how previous browsing data is handled the first time someone switches to a managed account. Admins also have access to Chrome Enterprise’s mobile security tools. These include extended reporting capabilities that send browser activity logs to the Google Admin console or third-party security tools. That gives companies more insight into potential risks.

I.T. Admins will also have more control over what users see once they sign in with their work accounts. | Image credit — Google





Chrome is also bringing URL filtering to iOS, a tool that was previously limited to desktop and Android. This feature helps prevent users from visiting unapproved websites, including generative AI platforms that might lead to unmonitored data use. Companies can instead redirect users to approved alternatives, reducing the risk of ShadowAI practices.These updates are part of a broader effort by Google to strengthen Chrome’s enterprise tools on mobile. Chrome Enterprise Premium offers additional protections, but organizations can start with Chrome Enterprise Core for free.I definitely appreciate these improvements for users like myself who rely on Chrome across all devices. Until now, I had to juggle two browsers on my iPhone to keep my work and personal accounts separate. That’s no longer necessary with this update. This marks a meaningful step in giving users more flexibility while letting organizations keep better control over security across platforms.