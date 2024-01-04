Time(pieces) for the ladies: A new Garmin Lily 2 may pop up soon!
Smartwatches are as unisex as they can be – rarely some models are exclusive for men or women. If you pick an appropriate size, you’re good to go, no matter if it’s the Apple Watch, the Samsung Galaxy Watch, or something else from Google, Fitbit, Amazfit, and more.
However, there’s one distinct women-oriented smartwatch line, and that’s the Garmin Lily. Now, there may be a Garmin Lily 2 smartwatch coming soon, as some leaks indicate.
There’s an image on the forum, and if it turns out to be credible, the Garmin Lily 2 will retain the same design philosophy as its predecessor – a petite glossy bezel and a matte body. The new Garmin smartwatch however introduced conventional lug ends, making it easier to swap out watch bands, if required. There is no official confirmation yet of the Garmin Lily 2 series release date. The leak further indicates that the Lily 2 will come in two styles – Lily 2 Sport and Lily 2 Classic.
Prices are purely speculative at this point, with some expecting the Garmin Lily 2 Sport to arrive at $250, while the Lily 2 Classic to be a little less than $300.
The first iteration of the Garmin Lily smartwatch was born two and a half years ago, in mid-2021, so a next-gen update will be a welcomed one.
The original Garmin Lily is one capable neat device – it’s waterproof (up to 50 meters) and features built-in GPS, along with heart rate and PulseOx sensors. When it comes to software, Garmin Lily can easily track steps and calories, as well as display messages and notifications. Also, it features various sporting activities like yoga, aerobics, fitness, breathing exercises and emergency modes.
However, there’s one distinct women-oriented smartwatch line, and that’s the Garmin Lily. Now, there may be a Garmin Lily 2 smartwatch coming soon, as some leaks indicate.
The alleged Garmin Lily 2 popped up in a Japanese Garmin support forum and everyone agrees that’s the first time the forthcoming Garmin smartwatch is surfacing (via Gizmochina).
There’s an image on the forum, and if it turns out to be credible, the Garmin Lily 2 will retain the same design philosophy as its predecessor – a petite glossy bezel and a matte body. The new Garmin smartwatch however introduced conventional lug ends, making it easier to swap out watch bands, if required. There is no official confirmation yet of the Garmin Lily 2 series release date. The leak further indicates that the Lily 2 will come in two styles – Lily 2 Sport and Lily 2 Classic.
Reddit users are also reporting they’re stumbling upon the Garmin Lily 2:
Prices are purely speculative at this point, with some expecting the Garmin Lily 2 Sport to arrive at $250, while the Lily 2 Classic to be a little less than $300.
The original Lily
The first iteration of the Garmin Lily smartwatch was born two and a half years ago, in mid-2021, so a next-gen update will be a welcomed one.
The original Garmin Lily is one capable neat device – it’s waterproof (up to 50 meters) and features built-in GPS, along with heart rate and PulseOx sensors. When it comes to software, Garmin Lily can easily track steps and calories, as well as display messages and notifications. Also, it features various sporting activities like yoga, aerobics, fitness, breathing exercises and emergency modes.
Things that are NOT allowed: